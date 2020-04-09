Joe Burrow, Chase Young Headline 2020 NFL Draft Virtual Participants

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young are among the prospects who will participate in the 2020 NFL draft, which has been moved to a fully virtual format because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nick Shook of NFL.com reported Thursday the other players confirmed for the event, which is scheduled for April 23-25, are Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor and Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts.

A total of 58 prospects are expected to remotely take part in the draft, and the full list will be announced Thursday night on the NFL Network's Path to the Draft at 8 p.m. ET, per Shook.

Burrow and Young are the consensus top two projected picks in the draft, though there's still time for movement with the potential for quarterback-needy teams to trade up with an eye toward landing Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

LSU signal-caller Burrow is coming off a monster 2019 season en route to winning the Heisman Trophy. He completed 76.3 percent of his throws for 5,671 yards with 60 touchdowns and six interceptions while helping lead the Tigers to a national championship.

He is a virtual lock to get selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first overall pick.

"Of course, I want to be the first pick. That's every kids' dream. I've worked really, really hard for this opportunity," he told reporters in February. "Two hours, 15 minutes from my house. I could go home for dinner if I wanted to. Not a lot of pro athletes could get to do that."

Meanwhile, Young is the top player on the latest big board from Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

The dynamic edge-rusher recorded 46 total tackles, 16.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and three passes defended in 12 games last season. He tallied 30.5 sacks in 34 appearances at OSU.

It's unclear how the NFL plans to showcase the prospects, who traditionally walk across the stage for reception by commissioner Roger Goodell, following the change in format.