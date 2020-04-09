NFL Draft Order 2020: Predicting Players for Teams with Multiple 1st-Round Picks

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Five NFL teams have multiple first-round picks in the 2020 NFL draft thanks to six deals that were made over the last two seasons.

The Miami Dolphins are in possession of three selections, two of which they brought in as part of trades with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans.

The Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings all have two first-round picks.

Las Vegas was the first team to acquire an additional 2020 pick when it shipped Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears.

Jalen Ramsey, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Stefon Diggs, DeForest Buckner and Laremy Tunsil are among the other top talents who were traded in deals featuring 2020 first-round picks.

Each of the teams picking more than once in the opening round holds glaring needs at some positions and could remedy that with some of the premier talent coming from college football.

Predictions For Teams With Multiple 1st-Round Picks

Miami Dolphins

Picks: No. 5, No. 18 and No. 26

Miami acquired the No. 18 selection from Pittsburgh in exchange for Fitzpatrick and gained the No. 26 selection in a deal that sent Tunsil and Kenny Stills to Houston.

While most of the focus is on what the Dolphins will do with their natural pick at No. 5, the other two selections are as important to the roster build.

The Dolphins are likely going to choose Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert at No. 5 to compete for the starting job alongside Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Tagovailoa has been the presumed target for quite some time, but Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reported Herbert "has some fans" in the Dolphins organization.

"I'm told by multiple league sources that the Dolphins aren't convinced Tua is the best option and could instead target Oregon's Justin Herbert. The situation is fluid, but the buzz around the league is that Herbert has the most fans in the Dolphins' draft room."

Tagovailoa proved to be the better playmaker in college, but he comes with concerns after suffering a season-ending hip injury.

The left-handed quarterback told NFL Network's Steve Wyche at the start of April he is back to full strength.

"I feel 100 percent," Tagovailoa said. "I feel like if there was a game today, I'd be able to go out and perform the same way I was able to perform in previous years. I feel as mobile as possible."

If Tagovailoa is still their preferred option, the Dolphins should take him to learn under Fitzpatrick and compete for starts in 2020.

Once that decision is made, the focus should turn to the defense at No. 18. Miami had the sixth-worst rushing defense and seventh-worst passing defense in 2019.

Miami invested free-agent money at plenty of defensive positions, but it still needs help at safety, which is where Alabama's Xavier McKinney could fit.

McKinney recorded 95 tackles in his junior season and had 15 passes defended over the last two years.

At No. 26, the Dolphins could add Georgia's D'Andre Swift to partner Jordan Howard in a revamped backfield.

In 2019, Miami had a single running back eclipse 200 rushing yards. Swift is coming off back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons in the SEC.

Selecting a running back in the first round could be viewed as risky by some, but Miami has to fill that void to have more offensive balance in 2020.

Predictions: Tua Tagovailoa (No. 5), Xavier McKinney (No. 18), D'Andre Swift (No. 26)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Picks: No. 9 and No. 20.

The Ramsey deal with the Los Angeles Rams allowed the Jaguars to own a pair of first-round picks to top their collection of 12 selections.

One of Jacksonville's biggest needs is more protection for Gardner Minshew II, who was taken down 33 times in 14 games.

That could lead Doug Marrone's team to choosing one of the four premier offensive tackles in the draft class.

If the draft goes in their favor, the Jaguars should get to choose from three of the four. The Arizona Cardinals will likely take an offensive tackle at No. 8.

Mekhi Becton, Tristan Wirfs, Jedrick Wills and Andrew Thomas all bring impressive qualities to the field and could be viewed as an upgrade in front of Minshew.

Miller rated Wills with the most potential to start right away, while Wirfs is second on his positional rankings.

At No. 20, the Jaguars could look to add a young star at cornerback to replace Ramsey and A.J. Bouye.

TCU's Jeff Gladney, Alabama's Trevon Diggs and Kristian Fulton from LSU are the top candidates expected to be available.

Although Fulton only had one interception in his senior season, he had 14 passes defended and was a reliable piece of LSU's title-winning defense.

His skill set plus the high success rate of LSU defensive backs in the NFL could lean Jacksonville in his direction.

Predictions: Tristan Wirfs (No. 9) and Kristian Fulton (No. 20)

Las Vegas Raiders

Picks: No. 12 and No. 19

After their free-agent spending spree, the Raiders have one major area of concern: wide receiver.

They do not have a dynamic player to complement No. 1 wideout Tyrell Williams and tight end Darren Waller.

That concern should be answered at No. 12 with Alabama's Jerry Jeudy, who had two straight seasons with 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

General manager Mike Mayock displayed a penchant for picking players from winning programs in 2019, as he took three players from Clemson, one from Alabama and another out of LSU.

Jeudy could be an extension of that trend, and he would give Derek Carr another weapon to work with through the air.

That would allow Zay Jones, Hunter Renfrow and Nelson Agholor to fill in supporting roles in the passing game, instead of being asked to be the top receiver if Williams was blanketed by opposing corners.

The decision at No. 19 seems to be straightforward as well since the Raiders have to bolster their secondary.

Las Vegas could have a larger focus at cornerback since its deal for Eli Apple fell through and it signed safety Damarious Randall.

Gladney could be the pick there because of his coverage skills. He had 27 passes defended, three interceptions and 72 tackles over the last two seasons at TCU.

Predictions: Jerry Jeudy (No. 12) and Jeff Gladney (No. 19)

San Francisco 49ers

Picks: No. 13 and No. 31

San Francisco's draft strategy appears to be easy to figure out as well.

With the No. 13 pick it acquired from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for Buckner, San Francisco can go after CeeDee Lamb or Henry Ruggs III if Jeudy lands with the Raiders.

Ruggs' speed could be an intriguing asset to add, but the 49ers already have an abundance of speed at the position with Deebo Samuel.

Adding Lamb, who had a pair of 1,000-yard seasons, as a threat across the middle could alleviate some of the pressure on Samuel and George Kittle.

With Emmanuel Sanders gone, Samuel and Kittle are the only returning pass-catchers who had over 400 yards last season.

The 49ers could subscribe to the best player available thought process at No. 31. Linebackers Zack Baun and Patrick Queen could be intriguing options there.

Although they traded Buckner, the 49ers still have plenty of talent on the defensive line, so they likely will not approach that position in the opening rounds.

Predictions: CeeDee Lamb (No. 13) and Zack Baun (No. 31)

Minnesota Vikings

Picks: No. 22 and No. 25

Minnesota does not have a high selection as part of its pair, but the No. 22 and No. 25 picks will still be valuable to its roster build.

The two priorities could be finding a replacement for Everson Griffen on the defensive line and adding more protection for Kirk Cousins.

Griffen accounted for 11 tackles for loss and eight sacks opposite Danielle Hunter in 2019, and in order to keep teams from double-teaming Hunter on every play, the Vikings need another solid pass-rusher.

Penn State's Yetur Gross-Matos recorded 94 tackles and 17.5 sacks in total in his sophomore and junior seasons, and he should be available at No. 22.

That would allow the Vikings to hone in on one of the second-tier offensive tackles at No. 25. USC's Austin Jackson and Houston's Josh Jones would be the best available players at that juncture.

Cousins was sacked 28 times in 2019, which was an improvement from the 40 takedowns he suffered in 2018.

The Vikings reportedly have interest in trading for Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams, per ESPN.com's John Keim.

But if they want a younger and cheaper option, they go in that direction with their second first-round pick.

Predictions: Yetur Gross-Matos (No. 22) and Josh Jones (No. 25).

