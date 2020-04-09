D.J. Smith Says Senators' Members Who Had Coronavirus Have Recovered

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2020

Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith directs his team during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
Sam Hodde/Associated Press

Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith said all seven members of the organization who contracted the coronavirus, including five players, have completed their recovery.

"The good thing is that everyone that had it didn't have horrible symptoms [like] what we're seeing on TV and [with] some of the people that have really struggled," Smith told reporters Wednesday. "Some guys didn't feel well, but being athletes, they all got through it, and they're all on the other side of it now."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

