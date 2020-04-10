NFL Draft 2020 Prospects: Biggest Sleepers Teams Should Be Targeting

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The 2020 NFL draft is filled with talented prospects teams are hoping to add to their rosters in the first round. But there are going to be some teams who miss out on their favorite Round 1 prospects.

That's just the nature of the draft. The important thing is to have a contingency plan. It's what the draft is all about. As the top prospects come off the board, it's important for teams to be able to pivot and fill their roster with talent and be prepared to miss out on some helpful additions.

As teams miss out on certain positions or players in the first 32 selections, it's important to remember there's plenty of talent to be found in the later rounds. The middle rounds become extremely important as the best drafting teams will find contributors and starters in Day 2 and 3 of the draft.

Although these prospects might not be getting the headlines right now, they could all make an impact on an NFL roster.

Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

Jalen Reagor was a regular in the late first round in mock drafts before the combine.

The receiver was getting hype to challenge Henry Ruggs III for the fastest 40-time. However, Reagor showed up to the event weighing 206 pounds and ran a disappointing 4.47. That has seemed to drop him on mock drafts around the internet, but that's putting a lot of stock into testing numbers.

At TCU, Reagor's playing weight is listed at 195 pounds, meaning he bulked up for the combine. That was a calculated risk. He's under six-foot, so it would make sense he wanted to show he could put on size. It could also be the reason for poor athletic testing.

Prior to the 2019 season, Reagor made Bruce Feldman's annual "Freaks List" by running a 4.29 40-yard dash, benching 380 pounds, squatting 620 pounds and cleaning 380. If the reason for dropping Reagor down the board is because his testing numbers were down, you'll be disappointed.

Reagor struggles with drops, but he has reportedly reached 22.6 miles per hour on a play this season. For context, the fastest player recorded in the NFL this season was Matt Breida at 22.3 miles per hour. Reagor doesn't just have straight-line speed, either. He's slippery and tough in the open field.

This is a talented class of receivers, but if Reagor slips to the second round, he could be much better value than someone like Ruggs in the top half of the first round.

Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

It isn't often that a prospect from Alabama goes under the radar, but that's what happens when you miss the majority of two seasons with injuries.

In December, it wasn't uncommon to see Terrell Lewis on mock drafts. Now, he appears to be an early second-round selection at best. His injury history has a lot to do with that, no doubt. In 2017, he suffered a torn elbow ligament that limited him to four games. He missed all of 2018 with a torn ACL.

Lewis flashed potential in his one full season with the Tide. He racked up six sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in 10 games.

The obvious argument against Lewis and the reason why he has dropped off in mocks is because of the injuries. But there's another way to look at it. Lewis was the top-rated defensive line recruit for Alabama in 2016.

That's a program well-known for recruiting the best defensive line in the country in most seasons. That's a testament to his talent. However, he didn't get the opportunity to develop for four years because of the injury. Whoever drafts him is getting an uber-talented prospect who likely hasn't reached the pinnacle of his powers.

NFL Media's Lance Zierlein noted in his scouting report that his "spin move went from basic to dangerous by Tennessee game." That was the sixth game of the season, exemplifying his ability to improve.

Lewis didn't run at the combine, but he did jump. His vertical and broad jump—both good indicators of explosiveness—were better than any of the top pass-rushers at the event.

Lewis is definitely a gamble, but this is a class that's thin on impact pass-rushers. Given the depth at the position, he's worth the risk.

Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis

If your favorite team is in need of offensive firepower and speed to burn but they missed out on Ruggs or Reagor, it's time to start looking into Antonio Gibson.

Gibson is a little different from the two in that he isn't a traditional receiver. The six-foot, 228-pounder played receiver and running back for the Tigers, scoring 14 touchdowns on his 77 touches in two seasons.

Watch a highlight reel of Gibson and you'll see him weaving through secondaries off of screens, using his top-flight speed to outrun defenders who have the angle on him and catching bombs downfield. He can do a little bit of everything and averaged 19.3 yards per catch in 2019.

Whether the team who decides to draft him puts him at running back or receiver, Gibson is going to be a problem for opposing defenses. He showcased his straight-line speed with a 4.39 40-yard dash, but he has also shown he's a decisive runner capable of getting north and south quickly.

Seven-round mock drafts have Gibson slotted anywhere from the fourth to the sixth round. If a team takes him anywhere in that range, they are potentially getting a huge weapon to add to their arsenal.