Tua Tagovailoa Rumors: QB Failed at Least 1 Physical Due to Multiple Injuries

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 9, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 27: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama looks on during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa's NFL career is already consumed by health concerns, and the former Alabama quarterback hasn't even been drafted yet.

Former NFL front office executive Michael Lombardi unveiled previously unknown information on his GM Shuffle podcast Wednesday morning (h/t the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero):

"That's got to get around that at least one team failed the physical on Tua; others have to be concerned now as well. What they saw...is they saw the fact it's not just his hip. It's his ankle. It's his wrist. He broke his wrist the first day of spring ball one year. And then they fixed it, he came back, and he broke it again.

[...]

"And he's brittle. You can't deny it. You can't deny it."

Video Play Button

The 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up suffered a season-ending hip dislocation on Nov. 16 against Mississippi State. Prior to that, his documented injury history included two high ankle sprains (December 2018, October 2019), a broken left index finger (March 2018) and a sprained right knee (October 2018).

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Live: B/R GOAT Madden Sim 🕹

    Rams-Giants is up next as legends battle in the Elite Eight of our tourney

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Live: B/R GOAT Madden Sim 🕹

    Twitch.tv
    via Twitch.tv

    Pats Knock Chiefs Out of #BRGoatSim 👀

    New England moves on to the Final Four

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Pats Knock Chiefs Out of #BRGoatSim 👀

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Todd Gurley Tweets at Rams: 'Send Me Money ASAP' 😳

    TGII tells former team to send his $7.5M in bonuses after being released and signing with Falcons

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Todd Gurley Tweets at Rams: 'Send Me Money ASAP' 😳

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Draft COVID-19 Fundraiser

    League announces 'Draft-A-Thon' that will serve as three-day fundraiser to raise money for coronavirus relief

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Draft COVID-19 Fundraiser

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report