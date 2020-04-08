Tua Tagovailoa Rumors: QB Failed at Least 1 Physical Due to Multiple Injuries

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa's NFL career is already consumed by health concerns, and the former Alabama quarterback hasn't even been drafted yet.

Former NFL front office executive Michael Lombardi unveiled previously unknown information on his GM Shuffle podcast Wednesday morning (h/t the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero):

"That's got to get around that at least one team failed the physical on Tua; others have to be concerned now as well. What they saw...is they saw the fact it's not just his hip. It's his ankle. It's his wrist. He broke his wrist the first day of spring ball one year. And then they fixed it, he came back, and he broke it again.

[...]

"And he's brittle. You can't deny it. You can't deny it."

The 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up suffered a season-ending hip dislocation on Nov. 16 against Mississippi State. Prior to that, his documented injury history included two high ankle sprains (December 2018, October 2019), a broken left index finger (March 2018) and a sprained right knee (October 2018).

