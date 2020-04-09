Joe Burrow Rumors: Latest on QB's Potential Landing Spots Amid Trade Buzz

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Pretty much every sign points to Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow going first overall to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL draft.

However, there has been a small amount of chatter connecting the former LSU star to the Miami Dolphins, who hold the fifth overall selection and a boatload of other 2020 draft selections (five total in the first 56).

The door is, at the very least, slightly ajar toward the possibility that Burrow ends up in South Florida. ESPN's Cameron Wolfe wrote:

"Some league executives told ESPN that a Dolphins trade for Burrow is unlikely, given all that goes into it, but it's not impossible.

"The Dolphins like Burrow a lot, according to sources. Plus, Burrow would be happy to play in Miami if it works out that way, another source said."

The chances of the 23-year-old playing in Miami might be greater than zero, but it's not much higher than that. Wolfe quoted ESPN's Ben Baby, who covers the Bengals, as saying: "The odds of the Bengals trading down from the top overall pick are incredibly slim. How slim? I'm not sure how many zeroes I need to the right of the decimal point to properly quantify the likelihood of that happening."

Elsewhere, NBC Sports' Peter King threw out the idea that the Dolphins could trade their three 2020 first-round picks (Nos. 5, 18 and 26) and one of their two choices from next season (their own plus the Houston Texans') to move up to No. 1.

King said the Bengals should at least consider such an offer and also noted Cincinnati has some believers in another highly touted quarterback in Oregon's Justin Herbert.

"I've heard there are some inside the Bengals who are true believers in Herbert, and if so, such a deal could be intelligent for Cincinnati," he wrote. "But we'll see how it goes. Burrow has the toughness and ability and mental acuity to be a very good long-term quarterback."

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

That sentiment on his prospects seems to align with the majority take on the Heisman winner. As Bleacher Report's Matt Miller noted, one team has a "near-perfect" grade on Burrow, who is universally at or near the top of 2020 NFL draft boards.

That's hard for the Bengals, who finished 2-14 last year and seem ready to move on from long-time signal-caller Andy Dalton after briefly benching him, to pass up.

Miller also wrote on Friday that Cincinnati is open to listening to offers but "the expectation is still, as it has been for four months, that the Bengals will select Joe Burrow at No. 1 overall."

If Burrow doesn't land in Miami, then the Dolphins should still have options at No. 5, including Herbert, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Utah State's Jordan Love.

Miami could also wait a bit and pick a quarterback more likely to go outside the first round, such as Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts, Washington's Jacob Eason or Georgia's Jake Fromm.