2020 Little League World Series Canceled Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Tom E. Puskar/Associated Press

August's Little League World Series was officially canceled on Thursday, the first time the event won't be held since its inception in 1947.

The organization explained its reasoning:

"After a thorough assessment of the impact the devastating COVID-19 pandemic has had on 6,500 community-based Little League programs in 84 countries and based upon the direction of governmental and public health authorities, and in consultation with medical professionals and our Board of Directors, Little League International has made the difficult and disappointing decision to cancel its seven World Series tournaments and their respective regional qualifying events."

Little League President and CEO Stephen D. Keener stated in an accompanying video that this result was "inevitable" as it would be "impossible" and "irresponsible" to move forward with the event.

The LLWS was scheduled for Aug. 20-30, but there were hints in the spring that the event could be canceled, with sporting leagues in the United States and around the world going into hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.