NHL Draft 2020: Current Order and Top Prospects Beyond Alexis Lafreniere

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

The 2020 NHL draft is full of uncertainty, including the date it will take place, the order of picks and which prospects will be taken early.

Originally scheduled for June 26-27, the NHL postponed the draft in March, along with the scouting combine and awards show because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN, the league could have a virtual draft depending on how well things run with the NFL.

The draft order will also change depending on the results of the lottery and whether the 2019-20 season resumes.

The Detroit Red Wings had already clinched the worst record in the NHL, although they have an 18.5 percent chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick through the lottery, per Tankathon.

One thing we do know is Alexis Lafreniere is likely to be the first pick regardless of which team is on the clock. The left wing out of the QMJHL has impressed at every stage and should reach the NHL in a hurry with his ability both as a scorer and passer.

The rest of the draft is up in the air, but here is what you need to know as teams look toward the future.

Latest Draft Order

1. Detroit Red Wings

2. Ottawa Senators

3. Ottawa Senators (via San Jose)

4. Los Angeles Kings

5. Anaheim Ducks

6. New Jersey Devils

7. Buffalo Sabres

8. Montreal Canadiens

9. Chicago Blackhawks

10. New Jersey Devils (via Arizona)

11. Minnesota Wild

12. Winnipeg Jets

13. New York Rangers

14. Florida Panthers

15. Columbus Blue Jackets

16. Calgary Flames

17. New Jersey Devils (via Vancouver)

18. Nashville Predators

19. Carolina Hurricanes (via Toronto)

20. Edmonton Oilers

21. Ottawa Senators (via New York Islanders)

22. Dallas Stars

23. New York Rangers (via Carolina)

24. Minnesota Wild (via Pittsburgh)

25. Philadelphia Flyers

26. San Jose Sharks (via Tampa Bay)

27. Colorado Avalanche

28. Vegas Golden Knights

29. Washington Capitals

30. St. Louis Blues

31. Anaheim Ducks (via Boston)

Prospects to Watch

Quinton Byfield, C

Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

If it weren't for Lafreniere, Quinton Byfield would be the most heavily discussed prospect in the class.

At 6'4" and 215 pounds, the center is an imposing player who showcases his skill set whenever he's on the ice. This includes his 45 games with the Sudbury Wolves in the OHL, during which he totaled 32 points and 50 assists. However, his poor showing at the 2020 World Junior Championship—he put up just one point in seven games for gold-winning Canada—may worry some teams. Still, the 17-year-old is upbeat.

"It was definitely a big year for me," Byfield said, per Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com. He continued:

"I think I would describe myself as a big two-way forward that tries to play a 200-foot game, definitely more of an offensive upside there. I think the strongest part of my game is definitely my skating for a big guy. I try to use that to my advantage and find my teammates in the offensive zone and set them up."

His own scouting report tells the story of a prospect with a high floor and a lot of potential.

Byfield can influence the game in a lot of ways, and his size should help him make a quick transition to the next level. This gives him a strong chance to be the No. 2 pick, while some teams could even consider him for No. 1 overall.

Tim Stutzle, LW

Although there is a lot of projection when it comes to prospects, Tim Stutzle has already proved he can hang with older competition.

The 18-year-old spent the past year with Mannheim in Germany's top flight, the DEL, totaling 27 assists in 41 games on his way to winning Rookie of the Year.

He only scored seven goals in this stretch and isn't as big as some other top prospects (6'1", 187 pounds), but Stutzle proved he belonged playing alongside former NHL players like Marcel Goc and Ben Smith.

"Playing with men and training with men all the time...helped me out a lot," he said, per Adam Kimelman of NHL.com. "They want to make me better, and I'm so thankful for my teammates. ... They helped me out, and I [learned] a lot from the veterans. It was a great season for me."

With his speed on the ice and feel for the game, Stuetzle has a lot of upside, though his past production makes him one of the safer picks in the class.

Lucas Raymond, LW

There will be a lot of disagreements at the top of the draft. Ryan Kennedy of The Hockey News reported some teams have Lucas Raymond as high as No. 3 in the class.

He was the second-best European skater in the NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings behind only Stuetzle before dropping to fourth in the final list.

The drop was likely because of his inconsistency for Frolunda of the the SHL this past season, totaling just 10 points in 33 games in the Swedish Hockey League. However, he has showed an exciting skill set near the goal in a variety of competitions:

This type of finishing ability will translate regardless of competition. The challenge will be to replicate it on a more consistent basis. Considering his willingness to make an impact even when he isn't scoring, Raymond should be a valuable contributor in the NHL.

Alexander Holtz, RW

Vladimir Prycek/Associated Press

Raymond has seen a lot of fellow top prospect Alexander Holtz while playing in Sweden, and he is impressed by the right wing.

"[Holtz] is an amazing player and person," Raymond said, per Morreale. "He's extremely skilled and has a lethal shot. It's incredible. He still has speed despite his size, has great vision and is a great player to play with. If you give him a good shot, 99 percent of the time it's going in."

Holtz has the potential to be an elite goalscorer because of a strong shot and his accuracy. He scored nine times in 35 games for Djurgardens in the SHL, also displaying his offensive ability in the World Juniors:

This could make him one of the most dangerous players in the class and someone who won't be available for long come draft day.