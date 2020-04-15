Re-Drafting the 2017 NFL Draft

0 of 32

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Days ahead of the 2020 NFL draft, what if every organization was told the 2017 draft was suddenly invalidated and rendered null and void? All of that year's class is back in the pool, and the first round of said draft will commence as it was laid out on the night of April 27, 2017.

In our opinion, you'd end up with quarterbacks in the top two spots but in none of the next 30. You'd wind up with an original fifth-round pick drafted fourth overall, five third-round picks in the revised first round and four New Orleans Saints selections in the top 20, while a player who wasn't even drafted would go off the board ahead of the player selected second overall the first time around.

Here are the specifics in a re-draft that includes only two signal-callers along with six running backs, five wide receivers, one tight end, two offensive linemen, three edge defenders, one defensive tackle, one off-ball linebacker, six cornerbacks and five safeties.