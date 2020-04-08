Report: NFL Coaches, Execs Reluctant to Have IT in Homes to Set Up Virtual Draft

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Some NFL coaches and front-office personnel have expressed reservations about letting IT members into their homes for fear of spreading the coronavirus, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the NFL to abandon the traditional draft format. Instead, the league is making the event "fully virtual" and having all team employees work remotely. Teams are barred from having the traditional war rooms with all official NFL facilities shuttered for the time being.

