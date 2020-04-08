Report: NFL Coaches, Execs Reluctant to Have IT in Homes to Set Up Virtual Draft

Report: NFL Coaches, Execs Reluctant to Have IT in Homes to Set Up Virtual DraftApril 8, 2020
Some NFL coaches and front-office personnel have expressed reservations about letting IT members into their homes for fear of spreading the coronavirus, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
A concern has emerged in recent days: There are certain coaches and front-office staffers reluctant to have their IT employees in their homes for fear of the virus spreading, and vice versa; some IT employees are concerned about going into other homes to equip them for the draft.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the NFL to abandon the traditional draft format. Instead, the league is making the event "fully virtual" and having all team employees work remotely. Teams are barred from having the traditional war rooms with all official NFL facilities shuttered for the time being.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
