Panthers Compare New Falcons Uniforms to 'Longest Yard' Movie in Twitter Video

Panthers Compare New Falcons Uniforms to 'Longest Yard' Movie in Twitter VideoApril 8, 2020
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
The Carolina Panthers social media team has no chill.
The Atlanta Falcons unveiled their new uniforms on Wednesday, and the Panthers noticed that they bore a resemblance to the jerseys worn in the movie The Longest Yard.
The Falcons responded by using the strange font former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton often uses on his Twitter account:
Things are getting spicy in the NFC South. Well, off the field, at least. On the field the two teams combined to go 12-20 last season.
Why Teams Love Ruggs III
Henry Ruggs III talks to @TyDunne about his speed, what drives him and playing like Moss, Rice and even Russell Westbrook ➡️
Dunne will be in the comments answering your questions at 2:30ET