Panthers Compare New Falcons Uniforms to 'Longest Yard' Movie in Twitter Video

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 08: The Atlanta Falcons offense lines up across the Carolina Panthers defense in the first half on an NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers social media team has no chill. 

The Atlanta Falcons unveiled their new uniforms on Wednesday, and the Panthers noticed that they bore a resemblance to the jerseys worn in the movie The Longest Yard

The Falcons responded by using the strange font former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton often uses on his Twitter account: 

Things are getting spicy in the NFC South. Well, off the field, at least. On the field the two teams combined to go 12-20 last season. 

Related

    Why Teams Love Ruggs III

    Henry Ruggs III talks to @TyDunne about his speed, what drives him and playing like Moss, Rice and even Russell Westbrook ➡️

    Dunne will be in the comments answering your questions at 2:30ET

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Why Teams Love Ruggs III

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report

    Falcons Reveal New Uniforms

    Atlanta drops its new team jerseys early 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Falcons Reveal New Uniforms

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Burrow-Tua Gap Closer Than You Think

    @MikeFreemanNFL goes inside the draft-day debate and what it means for each QB's future

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Burrow-Tua Gap Closer Than You Think

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Jameis on Being Replaced by TB

    'For you to get replaced by Tom Brady in a city that you love so much, I guess that's kudos to me'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jameis on Being Replaced by TB

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report