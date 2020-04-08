Panthers Compare New Falcons Uniforms to 'Longest Yard' Movie in Twitter Video

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers social media team has no chill.

The Atlanta Falcons unveiled their new uniforms on Wednesday, and the Panthers noticed that they bore a resemblance to the jerseys worn in the movie The Longest Yard.

The Falcons responded by using the strange font former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton often uses on his Twitter account:

Things are getting spicy in the NFC South. Well, off the field, at least. On the field the two teams combined to go 12-20 last season.