1 Free Agent Still on the Market Who Can Help Each NFL Team in 2020

0 of 32

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

With NFL free agency closing in on the one-month mark—it unofficially began on March 16—only a few big names are still available. However, plenty of players on the market can help teams in need of a talent boost.

Here, we'll examine one remaining free agent who can help each NFL franchise. To keep things interesting, we'll be matching one player with each team—pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney could help several different squads, but not at the same time.

Picks are based on factors like team need, scheme fit, salary-cap space and whether a team is rebuilding or trying to contend in 2020.