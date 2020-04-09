1 Free Agent Still on the Market Who Can Help Each NFL Team in 2020

1 Free Agent Still on the Market Who Can Help Each NFL Team in 2020April 9, 2020
With NFL free agency closing in on the one-month mark—it unofficially began on March 16—only a few big names are still available. However, plenty of players on the market can help teams in need of a talent boost.
Here, we'll examine one remaining free agent who can help each NFL franchise. To keep things interesting, we'll be matching one player with each team—pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney could help several different squads, but not at the same time.
Picks are based on factors like team need, scheme fit, salary-cap space and whether a team is rebuilding or trying to contend in 2020.
Arizona Cardinals: DE Everson Griffen
The Arizona Cardinals already signed former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips this offseason. However, they aren't finished with rebuilding their D-line.
"Defensive line-wise, we just have to get better," general manager Steve Keim said, via Kyle Odegard of the team's official website. ""We have to create more pressure, get stronger, more physical."
Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen is sitting on the open market, and the Cardinals should pounce. Not only would Griffen help bolster Arizona's defensive front, but he would also help improve a pass rush that featured only 21 sacks by players not named Chandler Jones.
Griffen had 8.0 sacks in 2019 and has 26.5 over the past three seasons.
Atlanta Falcons: CB Trumaine Johnson
The Atlanta Falcons could use an influx of cornerback depth after parting ways with Desmond Trufant this offseason. Even with Trufant on the field for nine games in 2019, the Falcons ranked only 22nd in pass defense.
But with roughly $6.5 million in cap space, it'll be difficult for the Falcons to find a corner they can afford. That's where former New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson enters the equation.
The Jets released Johnson this offseason, two years after he signed a massive five-year, $72.5 million deal. Before that, the Rams franchise-tagged him twice. The 30-year-old has made plenty of money over the past four seasons. What he hasn't done is prove himself to be a quality long-term stater.
If Atlanta could sign Johnson to a one-year, prove-it deal, it could be a win-win for both parties. The Falcons would gain some experienced cornerback depth, while Johnson would get a chance to reestablish himself as a starting-caliber defender.
Baltimore Ravens: Edge Clay Matthews
Despite regularly playing with a lead, the Baltimore Ravens mustered only 37 sacks in 2019. They traded for Calais Campbell this offseason but could still use additional pass-rushing help after their free-agent agreement with Michael Brockers fell through.
Veteran sack-artist Clay Matthews could provide it.
While Matthews will turn 34 in mid-May, he remains an effective edge-rusher. He had 8.0 sacks in 2019 and has 19 sacks over the last three seasons. The Ravens also pursued him last offseason before he joined the Rams.
According to NFL Network's Michael Silver, the Ravens actually offered Matthews more money than the Rams, but he ultimately signed with Los Angeles. It would make sense for Baltimore to circle back with Matthews ahead of the draft.
Buffalo Bills: DE Ezekiel Ansah
The Buffalo Bills took care of their biggest need by trading for star wideout Stefon Diggs. But since that move cost them a first-round pick—their first pick is now 54th overall—they should continue adding to their roster through free agency in the meantime.
Taking a flier on 30-year-old edge-rusher Ezekiel Ansah could help Buffalo solidify its defense before the draft.
The Bills' pass rush was good in 2019—it produced 44 sacks—but it was not elite. They already signed outside linebacker Mario Addison to bolster it, but Ansah could be another budget addition.
Ansah will likely garner a low-value, prove-it deal after producing only 6.5 sacks over the past two injury-hampered seasons. Gambling on Ansah, who racked up 12 sacks in 14 games in 2017, could pay off big for Buffalo.
Carolina Panthers: CB Eli Apple
The Carolina Panthers ranked a respectable 13th in pass defense last season, but they lost No. 1 corner James Bradberry in free agency. Carolina has yet to replace Bradberry or even add a notable veteran to the cornerback room.
Former New York Giants and New Orleans Saints cornerback Eli Apple could be just the depth Carolina needs. He wouldn't be a one-for-one replacement for Bradberry, but he is a starting-caliber player who could give the Panthers some experienced talent in the secondary.
Apple has 48 NFL starts under his belt. Of them, 25 came with the Saints. That experience against NFC South receivers could prove particularly valuable to the Panthers.
The 24-year-old Apple could also be a potential long-term building block for the new Carolina regime.
Chicago Bears: OG Josh Kline
Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long decided to retire this offseason, but guard was a major need in Chicago even before that decision. The three-time Pro Bowler appeared in only 30 games over the past four years.
The Bears experimented with shifting Cody Whitehair from center to guard this past season, but they moved him back after center James Daniels struggled to replace him.
Chicago figures to target a guard at some point in the draft, but it should add more veteran insurance beforehand. The Bears took a flier on Germain Ifedi in free agency, but he struggled to establish himself as a reliable starter throughout his four-year tenure with the Seattle Seahawks.
Josh Kline, on the other hand, has been a consistent starter for the past five seasons. Though he would represent a step down from a fully healthy Long, Kline would at least give Chicago a proven option.
Cincinnati Bengals: WR Demaryius Thomas
Barring some unforeseen move at the top of the draft, the Cincinnati Bengals are likely to select former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick. If they do, they'll need to bolster his supporting cast with both talent and veteran know-how.
Wideout Demaryius Thomas is exactly that sort of player.
The 32-year-old had 435 yards and a touchdown in 11 games last season, and he has a wealth of knowledge to offer Cincinnati's quarterback of the future.
At worst, Thomas would provide a bit of insurance since there's no guarantee that A.J. Green will be a high-level receiver after missing all of the 2019 season. The Bengals have promising young wideouts like Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate, but none of them possess the sort of veteran savvy that Thomas does.
Cleveland Browns: OT Jason Peters
It would be a shock if the Bengals don't stay put at No. 1 and take Burrow. It would be nearly as surprising if the Cleveland Browns don't target a new left tackle in the first round.
Cleveland made the decision not to retain Greg Robinson even before he was arrested on felony drug charges, according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. That leaves a major hole at the line's most important position—one that veteran tackle Jason Peters could fill.
The 38-year-old Peters would not be a long-term solution for the Browns. However, the nine-time Pro Bowler could prevent them from panic-picking a tackle if there's an early run at the position. He would also give Cleveland the option of bringing its new left tackle along slowly.
New Browns general manager Andrew Berry was with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 and got to see Peters groom Andre Dillard firsthand.
Dallas Cowboys: Edge Cameron Wake
The Dallas Cowboys lost edge-rusher Robert Quinn in free agency, and the 11.5 sacks he had in 2019 won't be easy to replace. Dallas did sign Aldon Smith in free agency, but he remains suspended by the NFL.
According to ESPN's Ed Werder, the decision to add Smith came from new head coach Mike McCarthy, who met the pass-rusher while visiting his daughter in Los Angeles. While McCarthy may be sold on Smith, the Cowboys would be wise to add an insurance plan.
Veteran Cameron Wake could be that. Although he produced only 2.5 sacks for the Tennessee Titans last season, he had a double-digit sack campaign as recently as 2017.
New defensive coordinator Mike Nolan has experience with the 38-year-old sack-artist as well. He was the Miami Dolphins' defensive coordinator in 2010 and 2011, during which time Wake racked up 22.5 sacks.
Denver Broncos: OT Kelvin Beachum
It's time for the Denver Broncos to move on from left tackle Garett Bolles. While the 2017 first-round pick has one more year left on his contract, he was responsible for 17 penalties and four sacks allowed this past season, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Broncos will ideally find their new franchise left tackle in this year's draft. However, they should explore all avenues before then, as they likely won't get their tackle of choice with the 15th overall pick.
Kelvin Beachum is one of the few starting-caliber tackles left on the open market. While he might not be considered a top-tier tackle, he has been a full-time starter for the bulk of his eight-year career. He started 45 games for the Jets over the last three seasons alone.
Adding Beachum would give the Broncos another starting option in the event they miss out on a tackle in Round 1.
Detroit Lions: CB Logan Ryan
Because of his asking price, cornerback Logan Ryan is only an option for a handful of teams this late in free agency. The Detroit Lions are one of them.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ryan won't take less than $10 million per year. Fortunately, Detroit has nearly $30 million in cap space available. It also has a need at cornerback after finishing last in passing yards allowed (284.4 per game) in 2019 and then trading away No. 1 corner Darius Slay.
Ryan isn't an elite cover man, but he's a quality starter coming off a 113-tackle, four-interception season. He's also plenty familiar with Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who was Ryan's defensive coordinator for four seasons with the New England Patriots.
The Lions should be in position to draft a cornerback like Ohio State's Jeff Okudah with the third overall pick, but when you have the league's worst-ranked pass defense, adding another starting-caliber corner won't hurt.
Green Bay Packers: WR Taylor Gabriel
The Green Bay Packers have a tremendous No. 1 receiver in Davante Adams. However, their receiving corps after him is questionable at best. While the Packers did add possession man Devin Funchess in free agency, he doesn't fill the role that the offense is missing.
Green Bay needs a receiver who can make defenses pay deep for shading too much safety help toward Adams. Taylor Gabriel, whom the Bears released this offseason, could do exactly that.
Though he isn't an archetypal perimeter receiver, Gabriel can wreak havoc vertically out of the slot. He's quick and shifty in traffic, but he can also burn a defense deep if he catches a safety napping—or in this case, focusing on another receiver.
According to ESPN's Vaughn McClure, Gabriel ran a 4.27-second 40-yard dash at Abilene Christian's pro day. The six-year veteran is a role player, but he can fill the right role for the Packers.
Houston Texans: Edge Michael Bennett
The Houston Texans have a few new positions to address after losing defensive tackle D.J. Reader in free agency and trading away star receiver DeAndre Hopkins. However, they've needed a pass-rusher even before the start of the offseason, and it remains a need now.
In 2019, the Texans ranked 29th in pass defense while amassing only 31 sacks in the regular season.
Bringing back Jadeveon Clowney would make some sense for the Texans, but that isn't likely to happen. If head coach Bill O'Brien wanted to keep him, he wouldn't have traded him away last offseason.
Instead, the Texans should consider a veteran pass-rusher like Michael Bennett.
Though Bennett is 34, he can still get after the quarterback—he had 9.0 sacks in 2018 and 6.5 sacks while playing on a rotational basis for the New England Patriots and the Cowboys last season. He could give the Texans defense a jolt playing opposite J.J. Watt, helping Houston to take advantage of its playoff window.
Indianapolis Colts: DE Jabaal Sheard
With the addition of free-agent quarterback Philip Rivers, the Indianapolis Colts essentially announced they're in win-now mode in 2020. If they were looking for a veteran to bridge the gap to their next quarterback of the future, the Colts could have stuck with Jacoby Brissett.
To make a run at the AFC South crown in 2020, Indianapolis should bring back defensive end Jabaal Sheard. Though he hasn't been overwhelmingly productive during his three seasons with the Colts, the 30-year-old did bring some added punch to the pass rush. He had 4.5 sacks in 2019 and has 16.5 sacks in his three Colts seasons.
While it may be tempting to chase an external free agent like Clowney, Indianapolis might shy away from his demands after giving DeForest Buckner a new four-year, $84 million extension. Given his familiarity with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' system, Sheard is the best budget option on the market for Indianapolis.
Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Jameis Winston
Do the Jacksonville Jaguars truly believe second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew II is their long-term answer under center? Perhaps. They believed in him enough to trade journeyman Nick Foles to the Bears this offseason, so it's Minshew's show for now.
Should Minshew stumble, suffer an injury or flat-out prove that he isn't franchise-quarterback material, though, the Jaguars will be turning to the even more unproven Joshua Dobbs.
That's why Jacksonville should take a flier on former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. If nothing else, he would give the Jaguars five years of starting experience behind Minshew. At the same time, he would provide another potential long-term option if Minshew doesn't pan out.
The 26-year-old Winston has plenty of time to develop into a high-end starter if he can improve his decision-making and cut down on his penchant for interceptions.
Kansas City Chiefs: RB Frank Gore
The Kansas City Chiefs have only around $3.2 million in cap space, and they don't have many needs on offense. Adding veteran running back Frank Gore could be a fantastic budget signing, though.
Gore is 36 years old but is still an effective power runner—he rushed for 599 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. He also wants to continue his career in 2020.
"Gore wants to continue playing until the wheels fall off," NFL Network's Kevin Patra wrote. "While they're getting creakier with age, the running back can be a complementary back in the right setting."
That setting could be in Kansas City, where Gore could be a physical complement to Damien Williams and Darwin Thompson in the backfield. He could give the Chiefs a tough inside running presence, while the Chiefs would give him a shot at chasing a championship.
Las Vegas Raiders: CB Darqueze Dennard
The Las Vegas Raiders have done an excellent job this offseason of addressing their pass defense, which ranked 25th in 2019. They signed safeties Jeff Heath and Damarious Randall and added coverage linebacker Cory Littleton.
Still, the Raiders could afford to add more veteran depth in the secondary ahead of the draft. And former Bengals corner Darqueze Dennard could be a perfect fit as a rotational defensive back.
Dennard isn't a high-level starter, but he does have six years of NFL experience. Four of those came under Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, who was then the defensive coordinator in Cincinnati.
Guenther was in charge of Cincinnati's defense when the Bengals drafted Dennard in the first round in 2014. He presumably still views the Michigan State product as a fit for his system.
Los Angeles Chargers: QB Cam Newton
While there was no shortage of shuffling in this year's game of quarterback musical chairs, the Los Angeles Chargers were left as one of the few teams with an empty seat. They parted ways with Philip Rivers only to replace him with ...nobody.
For now, the Chargers are going to lean on the tandem of Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick at quarterback. That plan could change in the draft, but the Chargers should first take a chance on former Panthers starter and 2015 league MVP Cam Newton.
When healthy, Newton is one of the NFL's toughest signal-callers to defend. While there's no guarantee that he is healthy after the shoulder injury he suffered in 2018 and the foot injury that prematurely ended his 2019 camapign, Newton did pass a physical before leaving Carolina, per ESPN's David Newton.
The risk-reward balance is so uneven here, it makes sense to give Newton a shot. If he isn't at pre-injury form, L.A. can go with Taylor, Stick or a rookie draft pick. But if he is,the Chargers might be able to go toe-to-toe with the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the AFC West.
Los Angeles Rams: OG Mike Iupati
The Los Angeles Rams lost standout guard Rodger Saffold in 2019 free agency, and they failed to adequately replace him during the regular season. L.A. may be able to find a worthy successor in the draft, but that could prove difficult without a first-round pick due to the Jalen Ramsey trade.
Taking a flier on veteran guard Mike Iupati would make a ton of sense for the Rams. Though he is 32 years old, he's still a capable starter who appeared in all 16 games for the Seattle Seahawks last season.
Iupati has also played for the other three NFC West franchises in his career, so he should be plenty familiar with many of the defenders he's likely to face. However, the Rams currently don't have any cap space.
Los Angeles would have to free up some space and convince Iupati to take a below-market deal for this to work. But it's an option worth exploring, as there's no guarantee that L.A. can land a capable starter during the draft.
Miami Dolphins: WR Rashard Higgins
While the Miami Dolphins aren't quite as likely to land a quarterback in this year's draft as Cincinnati is, they almost certainly will. Oregon's Justin Herbert and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa appear to be the leading candidates.
With a new quarterback of the future likely incoming, the Dolphins should do everything they can to put a strong supporting cast around him. That includes improving a receiving corps that was largely disappointing aside from DeVante Parker in 2019. Preston Williams was Miami's second-leading wideout with only 428 receiving yards.
Rashard Higgins hasn't developed into a high-level starter yet—and he was a complete afterthought in the Browns offense last season—but he did show a ton of potential playing alongside Baker Mayfield in 2018. In 13 games, he caught 39 passes for 572 yards and four touchdowns.
Higgins is only 25 and could grow alongside whichever quarterback Miami picks to lead its offense into the future.
Minnesota Vikings: CB Dre Kirkpatrick
The Vikings lost cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander in free agency while also parting with cornerback Xavier Rhodes. It's safe to say they could use some fresh cornerback depth.
One interesting option is Dre Kirkpatrick, whom the Bengals this offseason. (Ironically, Cincinnati added both Waynes and Alexander in free agency.)
Kirkpatrick would be a fit in Minnesota because of his familiarity with head coach Mike Zimmer and his defensive schemes. Zimmer was Cincinnati's defensive coordinator in 2012, when the Bengals selected Kirkpatrick with a first-round pick. He then coached the Alabama product for two seasons before taking the top job in Minnesota.
Adding a former Bengals cornerback wouldn't be unprecedented for Zimmer. He brought on cornerback Terence Newman one year after becoming the Vikings head coach.
New England Patriots: K Nick Folk
Armed with just over $2 million in cap space, the New England Patriots are extremely limited in what they can do in late free agency. They're likely to address most of their remaining needs in the 2020 draft.
However, the Patriots could address one need by bringing back kicker Nick Folk, who appeared in seven games for them this past season. Bringing back Stephen Gostkowski could also be an option, though Folk would almost certainly be the cheaper of the two.
Gostkowski, whom the Patriots released this offseason, is the franchise's all-time leading scorer. Folk is a journeyman who played for the AAF's Arizona Hotshots in 2019.
Though Folk isn't the most enticing option at kicker, he would at least give the Patriots a veteran who can compete with an incoming rookie for the job.
New Orleans Saints: CB Prince Amukamara
The Saints are firmly in win-now mode. Quarterback Drew Brees is 41 years old and just signed a two-year deal that could run the length of his remaining career.
If New Orleans can't win another Super Bowl before Brees decides to hang it up, there's no telling when its championship window will open again. Therefore, the Saints should be taking chances on proven players wherever possible.
Cornerback Prince Amukamara is one such example, as he has 99 regular-season starts on his resume. He started 15 games for the Bears in 2019 and 30 games for Chicago over the past two seasons.
Amukamara also has a connection with Saints senior defensive assistant Peter Giunta. The Nebraska product played under Giunta for four seasons when he was the defensive backs coach of the Giants.
New York Giants: LB Mark Barron
The Giants have taken steps to address their defense, adding the likes of cornerback James Bradberry and linebackers Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell, while giving the franchise tag to defensive tackle Leonard Williams.
However, New York should continue upgrading its defense, which ranked 28th against the pass and 20th against the run last season.
Linebacker-safety hybrid Mark Barron would be an excellent addition for the Giants. He appeared in 15 games and started nine for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, finishing with 82 tackles, 3.0 sacks, three passes defended and an interception.
Barron was a cap casualty for Pittsburgh, but he should be affordable for the Giants, who have nearly $16 million in cap space. While the 30-year-old wouldn't be a long-term building block for the Giants, he has enough left in the tank to help see them through their current rebuild.
New York Jets: Edge Markus Golden
The New York Jets ranked 23rd in the league with only 35 sacks in 2019. Eight of those sacks came from Jordan Jenkins, who re-signed with New York this offseason.
However, the Jets still have work to do to field a playoff-caliber pass rush in 2020 and beyond.
Markus Golden, who played for the crosstown Giants last season, would be an intriguing option for the Jets at the right price. According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, that price could come in at around $8 million per year, and the Jets have more than $18 million in cap space remaining.
While Golden has produced only two double-digit sack campaigns, one of them came this past season. Perhaps more importantly, the former Missouri star is still on the right of 30, making him a viable long-term option for the rebuilding Jets.
Philadelphia Eagles: S Eric Berry
The Eagles parted ways with safety Malcolm Jenkins this offseason and have thrown a lot of darts at the position to help mitigate his loss. Philadelphia re-signed Jalen Mills and Rodney McLeod while adding safety Will Parks to the mix.
The Eagles would be smart to take a flier on safety Eric Berry as well.
Berry didn't play in 2019 and has played in only three regular-season games over the past three years. However, he is a three-time first-team All-Pro who only turned 31 in December.
As a risk-reward option, the reward could be huge if Berry is interested in playing in 2020. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, he is.
The risk for Philadelphia would be low, as the team has already taken steps to bolster its secondary in the wake of Jenkins' departure.
Pittsburgh Steelers: OG Mike Person
The Steelers need to find a replacement for retired guard Ramon Foster. They'll ideally land a new long-term starter in the draft, but it would be wise to add some veteran insurance first.
With just under $6 million in cap space, Pittsburgh's options are limited. Journeyman offensive lineman Mike Person might be the perfect budget option, though.
Person started 30 games for the San Francisco 49ers over the last two seasons, but he remains unsigned. If Pittsburgh can make the financials work, he would be a near-perfect fit.
Person helped anchor the Niners' second-ranked rushing attack in 2019, and the Steelers desperately need to improve their own run game, which ranked 29th last season. Pittsburgh did add Stefen Wisniewski in free agency, but he started only nine games over the last two seasons and hasn't started a full 16-game slate since 2015.
San Francisco 49ers: DT Mike Daniels
The San Francisco 49ers already have plenty of high-end depth along their defensive line. However, they do have an opening for a down lineman after trading DeForest Buckner to the Colts.
If the 49ers could scoop up a proven veteran such as Mike Daniels before the draft, it would make sense to do so.
Daniels disappointed with the Lions in 2019—he had only 10 tackles and a sack in nine games—but before that, he was a reliable five-year starter for the Packers. While the 30-year-old may no longer be a starting-caliber defender, he would be a high-level backup for perhaps the NFL's strongest defensive front.
Though Daniels isn't as impactful as Buckner, he plays a similar penetrating style and would be a great fit in San Francisco's rotation.
Seattle Seahawks: Edge Vinny Curry
The Seattle Seahawks have to improve their pass rush after logging only 28 sacks in 2019. Seattle added Bruce Irvin in free agency and would presumably like to bring back Jadeveon Clowney at a fair price, but that isn't likely to happen.
"I would say that the chances are slim to none right now that he'll be back there," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said during an interview on 950 KJR Sports Radio.
According to Garafolo, Clowney is still looking for a deal worth around $20 million annually. With only $12.3 million in cap space, Seattle isn't in a position to offer close to that. The Seahawks should instead be considering budget options like former Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry.
While Curry isn't an elite pass-rusher, he did log 5.0 sacks and 27 tackles in 2019. He also appeared in all 16 games last season, something that Clowney or fellow Seahawks free agent Ezekiel Ansah can't say.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OT Demar Dotson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers right tackle Demar Dotson did not have a great 2019 campaign—he was responsible for 10 penalties and five sacks, according to Pro Football Focus—which is largely why he remains unsigned. He remains among Tampa's best options at right tackle ahead of the draft, though.
The Bucs made perhaps the biggest splash of the offseason by signing future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady to replace Jameis Winston. However, Brady wasn't an escape artist in his prime and is now 42 years old.
Protecting Brady has to be the team's primary offensive priority. The Bucs can't afford to leave the right tackle spot open to the unpredictability of the draft.
The Buccaneers would presumably love to land a premier tackle prospect later this month, but the draft rarely unfolds as planned. Bringing back Dotson could help protect against the possibility that it doesn't.
Tennessee Titans: Edge Jadeveon Clowney
After finishing the 2019 season ranked 24th in pass defense (255 yards per game allowed), the Tennessee Titans need to bolster their pass rush. They did notch 43 sacks last season, but 4.5 of them came from free-agent cornerback Logan Ryan and 5.0 came from defensive tackle Jurrell Casey, whom they traded to Denver for a seventh-round pick.
In terms of an edge-rushing presence, the Titans have little to speak of aside from third-year linebacker Harold Landry. Adding Vic Beasley could pay dividends, but he has struggled with consistency as a pass-rusher throughout his career.
That's where Clowney comes in. With his return to Seattle appearing unlikely, the Titans could offer him a shot at the postseason and a chance to reestablish himself as a Pro Bowl defender.
While Tennessee likely wouldn't break the bank for the South Carolina product, it could offer him a fair-market deal. The Titans currently have more than $21 million in cap space.
Washington Redskins: TE Charles Clay
The Washington Redskins find themselves without a proven tight end after parting with Jordan Reed and losing Vernon Davis to retirement. That's an issue since Washington is likely to have a young quarterback under center, be it Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen or a rookie yet to be determined.
A reliable tight end can act as a security blanket for a developing quarterback. Unfortunately, the tight end market is all but dried up this late in free agency.
However, there is one veteran available with some experience helping to groom a young signal-caller.
Charles Clay, who appeared in 15 games alongside then-rookie Kyler Murray in Arizona last season, remains unsigned. In 2018, he appeared in 13 games with the Bills and then-rookie Josh Allen.
While Clay's production has never been eye-popping—his last 500-yard campaign was in 2017—he is a dependable, smart and seasoned veteran. It would behoove Washington to seek out a dynamic receiving tight end during the draft, but it would be wise to add some veteran insurance before then.
All contract and cap information via Spotrac.