6 Proposals to Improve MLB's Reported Plan for a Condensed Season in Arizona

0 of 6

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Major League Baseball is looking at options.

That's the simple version of a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, who detailed the league's hope to begin a condensed season in the Phoenix area in May. Whether it's a safe plan is the key point, and that conversation is unquestionably more important than if the idea is reasonable.

Baseball should not be in the business of limiting access to coronavirus testing for the public. Only if the testing is readily available should this plan be a legitimate thought.

Let's assume that winds up true by mid-May or early June. Consider what Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight wrote: "Eventually, these restrictions are going to be lifted. When? I dunno. But almost certainly it will come in stages. So there will be an interim period, perhaps lasting months, where things are halfway back to normal. In the halfway-to-normal stage, these proposals are potentially more viable and prudent."

MLB and the players' union are working on that halfway stage, though the league stated there's no solid plan yet. Passan's reported outline includes no fans, an electronic strike zone and no mound visits from the pitching coach or catcher. Is that sensible? Where can improvements be made?

Even if for a moment, that's our focus. No plan is perfect, but a few tweaks can sharpen these discussions.