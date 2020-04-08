NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Blackhawks, Potential Dylan Strome Trade

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Dylan Strome knows what it's like to be traded. Early in the 2018-19 season, the center was dealt from the Coyotes to the Blackhawks, who he has played for since.

Now, it's possible the 23-year-old could be getting traded again.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet recently said during an appearance on Buffalo's WGR Sports Radio 550 that Chicago may be open to listening to trade offers for Strome, who had 38 points (12 goals and 26 assists) in 58 games when the NHL season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"He's available," Friedman said (h/t Brandon M. Cain of Second City Hockey). "I don't think the cost is really prohibitive. No, I don't. The whole thing about this [NHL suspension] is we don't know where any of this is going to take us, so it's a little bit different, but he's available."

Strome was selected by Arizona with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 draft, but he didn't make his NHL debut until playing seven games in the 2016-17 campaign. It marked a slow start to the career of the Canadian, who played only 48 games for the Coyotes over a three-season span before they traded him to the Blackhawks on Nov. 25, 2018.

In Chicago, Strome has had a better opportunity to showcase his abilities, as he played 58 games for the Blackhawks last season. Combined with the 20 games he played for the Coyotes to open the campaign, he had 57 points (20 goals and 37 assists) over 78 total contests.

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

He is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, so it's possible the Blackhawks could be looking to trade him in return for some valuable assets rather than letting him sign elsewhere.

It's likely Strome will make more money on his next deal, as he earned $832,500 each of the last four seasons, per Spotrac, and he still has plenty of potential at his age. He may have made more, however, had he signed a new deal with Chicago prior to this season, as many of his numbers have dipped from 2018-19.

Even though his stats haven't been as impressive in 2019-20, he's been a major part of the Blackhawks' lineup as their No. 2 center behind Jonathan Toews. If they trade or lose him in free agency, they'll need to find a replacement for their second line.

There should be plenty of interest in Strome if he remains available in potential trade discussions, so it will likely be something to continue following in the weeks to come.