Red Sox's Chris Sale 'Feeling Good' After Undergoing Tommy John Surgery

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2020

FT. MYERS, FL - FEBRUARY 16: Chris sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox looks on during a team workout on February 16, 2020 at jetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale told reporters he's "feeling good" after having Tommy John surgery March 30 to repair his ulnar collateral ligament, per Joon Lee of ESPN.

The next stage of his recovery, rehabilitating the elbow, could be a bit trickier amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however.

"I don't know if there's going to be a safe way to get in there and do my rehab," he said. "But worst case, I can do it at my house. I've been provided some different things for working out and rehabbing obviously my elbow. The first couple of weeks is light stuff anyways, basically working on flexion and extension. I try to do most of that over FaceTime and kind of doing stuff from my house."

                    

