Former Eagles RB Timmy Brown Dies at Age 82

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2020

PHILADELPHIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Former Philadelphia Eagles running back Timmy Brown #22 is honored at halftime during a game against the Green Bay Packers on September 12, 2010 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Packers won 27-20. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Philadelphia Eagles/Getty Images)
Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Timmy Brown, one of the best running backs in Philadelphia Eagles history, died on Tuesday in Southern California. He was 82.

Brown spent his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers (1959), Eagles (1960-67) and Baltimore Colts (1968), rushing for 3,862 yards and 31 touchdowns. He was just as dangerous as a receiver, catching 235 passes for 3,399 yards and 26 scores.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

