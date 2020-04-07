Former Eagles RB Timmy Brown Dies at Age 82

Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Timmy Brown, one of the best running backs in Philadelphia Eagles history, died on Tuesday in Southern California. He was 82.

Brown spent his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers (1959), Eagles (1960-67) and Baltimore Colts (1968), rushing for 3,862 yards and 31 touchdowns. He was just as dangerous as a receiver, catching 235 passes for 3,399 yards and 26 scores.

