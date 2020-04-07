Falcons 'Very Comfortable' with Todd Gurley's Knee After Injury, Says GM

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons aren't concerned about the health of Todd Gurley II amid longstanding concerns over his left knee.

"He really takes care of his body well," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said Tuesday, per Falcons beat writer Kelsey Conway. "We feel very comfortable with it. He's a hard-charging runner and we're counting on him being an excellent player for us."

