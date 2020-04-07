Falcons 'Very Comfortable' with Todd Gurley's Knee After Injury, Says GM

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 29: Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons aren't concerned about the health of Todd Gurley II amid longstanding concerns over his left knee.

"He really takes care of his body well," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said Tuesday, per Falcons beat writer Kelsey Conway. "We feel very comfortable with it. He's a hard-charging runner and we're counting on him being an excellent player for us."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Falcons: Ranking the first round draft picks of the Thomas Dimitroff Era

    Atlanta Falcons logo
    Atlanta Falcons

    Falcons: Ranking the first round draft picks of the Thomas Dimitroff Era

    Jake Gordon
    via SportsTalkATL.com

    Thomas Dimitroff: Dante Fowler and Robert Quinn were two top Falcons pass rusher targets

    Atlanta Falcons logo
    Atlanta Falcons

    Thomas Dimitroff: Dante Fowler and Robert Quinn were two top Falcons pass rusher targets

    The Falcoholic
    via The Falcoholic

    Get Your New Bucs Gear Right Here 🛒

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Get Your New Bucs Gear Right Here 🛒

    Brfanatics
    via Brfanatics

    Bucs Reveal New Uniforms

    Tampa Bay unveils its new jerseys for the TB12 era

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bucs Reveal New Uniforms

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report