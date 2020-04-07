Mel Kiper Jr.: Justin Herbert to Dolphins over Tua Tagovailoa Has 'Some Buzz'

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Even though speculation about the Miami Dolphins being interested in Tua Tagovailoa has been ongoing for more over a year, the team might have eyes on another quarterback in the 2020 NFL draft.

Per ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., there is "some buzz" around the NFL about Oregon's Justin Herbert going to the Dolphins.

ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote in January 2019 that the Dolphins were "thinking about rebuilding and trying to land one of the trumpeted quarterbacks from the class of 2020" even before they hired Brian Flores as head coach.

Tagovailoa was the headline name, but Herbert was also mentioned by Schefter.

Coming out of the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL.com's Chad Reuter listed Herbert among his winners from the event: "Nothing surprising about Herbert's athleticism or his throwing prowess Thursday night. The ball came out very well and the placement was plus. The arc on his deep throws was impressive. Receivers didn't have to work too hard to bring in his passes, whether on in-routes or speed outs."

Kiper noted restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic could impact Miami's ability to select Tagovailoa because the team can't conduct an in-person checkup using its doctors.

Tagovailoa is coming off surgery for a dislocated hip and posterior wall fracture suffered last November, but his agent, Chris Cabott, told Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm on March 31 the former Alabama star has been "fully cleared and ready to compete without any restrictions."

If teams are confident in Tagovailoa being healthy, it's also possible he could be off the board before the Dolphins' first pick comes up.

Herbert is coming off a strong 2019 season at Oregon with 3,471 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 66.8 completion percentage.