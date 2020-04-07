Daniel Jeremiah NFL Mock Draft 2020: Herbert to Dolphins, Tua Falls to Chargers

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Daniel Jeremiah projected Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert will be the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, going to the Miami Dolphins, in his latest mock draft Tuesday and wrote there's a "legitimate chance" the Ducks standout comes off the board before Alabama signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa.

The NFL Network draft analyst projected Tagovailoa to go sixth to the Los Angeles Chargers:

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow (QB, LSU)

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young (EDGE, Ohio State)

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah (CB, Ohio State)

4. New York Giants: Tristan Wirfs (OT, Iowa)

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert (QB, Oregon)

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa (QB, Alabama)

Utah State's Jordan Love is the only other quarterback in the first round of Jeremiah's mock, going to the Green Bay Packers at No. 30.

Prevailing wisdom throughout the predraft process suggested Burrow and Tagovailoa were the top two QB prospects followed by a large group of second-tier options, including Herbert, Love, Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma), Jacob Eason (Washington) and Jake Fromm (Georgia).

Herbert is making a late surge as a potential top-five pick after a terrific statistical career with the Ducks.

The 22-year-old Oregon native completed 64 percent of his throws for 10,541 yards with 95 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in 43 appearances across four college seasons. He added 560 rushing yards and 13 scores on the ground.

"To be a successful team, you have to have a quarterback that can be himself," Herbert told reporters. "He's going to be genuine and real, and he needs to demand from his offense, from the team, what he needs to get out of them. I've done a better job of being vocal, stepping up and stepping out of my comfort zone to get there."

If selected by Miami, he'd likely be thrust into a competition with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen for the starting job as a rookie.