Ravens' John Harbaugh Calls Potential for Online Hacks Amid Hiatus 'Big Concern'

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he's concerned about security as the team moves its operations online ahead of the 2020 NFL draft because of coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a big concern," Harbaugh told reporters Monday. "Hopefully we'll be OK. I really wouldn't want the opposing coaches to have our playbook or our draft meetings. That would be preferable, if we can stay away from that."

He's not alone. An unnamed NFL executive explained to NBC Sports' Peter King it's "unnerving" to know there's a chance, however small, another team could obtain access to confidential draft data.

Los Angeles Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff told King the "security aspect" is a critical focus for teams heading into the draft.

"How do you make sure your conversations are protected?" he said. "... Hacking into a team's draft room on Zoom is probably a lot different. That would be my biggest concern just from an encryption standpoint of how do you have these conversations confidentially."

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta joked during the team's pre-draft press conference he's got more faith in video conferencing company Zoom to protect the information than some of the team's executives.

"I have more confidence in Zoom than I do in Ozzie [Newsome], John, Steve [Bisciotti] and Dick [Cass], with a copy of our draft board that they just leave in the car on their front seat or something like that," DeCosta told reporters.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed Monday the draft will move forward as scheduled from April 23 to 25 with front-office personnel working from their homes rather than team facilities.

The draft, which was originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, is now going to take on a completely virtual format. NFL offseason team activities have also been delayed indefinitely because of COVID-19.