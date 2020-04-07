Ravens' John Harbaugh Calls Potential for Online Hacks Amid Hiatus 'Big Concern'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2020

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh pauses while speaking during a media availability after of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans won 28-12. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Gail Burton/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he's concerned about security as the team moves its operations online ahead of the 2020 NFL draft because of coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a big concern," Harbaugh told reporters Monday. "Hopefully we'll be OK. I really wouldn't want the opposing coaches to have our playbook or our draft meetings. That would be preferable, if we can stay away from that."

He's not alone. An unnamed NFL executive explained to NBC Sports' Peter King it's "unnerving" to know there's a chance, however small, another team could obtain access to confidential draft data.

Los Angeles Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff told King the "security aspect" is a critical focus for teams heading into the draft.

"How do you make sure your conversations are protected?" he said. "... Hacking into a team's draft room on Zoom is probably a lot different. That would be my biggest concern just from an encryption standpoint of how do you have these conversations confidentially."

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta joked during the team's pre-draft press conference he's got more faith in video conferencing company Zoom to protect the information than some of the team's executives.

"I have more confidence in Zoom than I do in Ozzie [Newsome], John, Steve [Bisciotti] and Dick [Cass], with a copy of our draft board that they just leave in the car on their front seat or something like that," DeCosta told reporters.

Video Play Button

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed Monday the draft will move forward as scheduled from April 23 to 25 with front-office personnel working from their homes rather than team facilities.

The draft, which was originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, is now going to take on a completely virtual format. NFL offseason team activities have also been delayed indefinitely because of COVID-19.

Related

    Report: Hard Knocks to Feature 2 Teams

    HBO plans to feature the Rams and Chargers this summer if there's a training camp

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Hard Knocks to Feature 2 Teams

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Scouts Like TB12 Replacement 👀

    NFL scouts explain why Jarrett Stidham has the mental makeup to be Tom Brady’s successor despite struggles at Auburn ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Scouts Like TB12 Replacement 👀

    Matt Hayes
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Will Be the Top RB in the 2020 Draft?

    @MikeTanier looks at the favorites and dark horses 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who Will Be the Top RB in the 2020 Draft?

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Biggest Snubs from the NFL’s All-Decade Team

    NFL logo
    NFL

    5 Biggest Snubs from the NFL’s All-Decade Team

    Shane Mickle
    via ClutchPoints