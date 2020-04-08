2020 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for 1st-Round Selections Based on Latest Buzz

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

As the 2020 NFL draft is now just weeks away, the draft picture becomes more muddled by rumors and reports.

It's smokescreen season. Around this time of year, there are always reports from anonymous scouts and teams that are just playing the game. As Matt Miller of Bleacher Report noted, he's just passing along what he's hearing from teams:

Still, where there's smoke, sometimes there is fire. Sometimes the intelligence can lead to a more accurate forecast. After all, the draft rarely actually lines up with the consensus thought from online mock drafts.

So as we draw closer to the draft, it becomes even more important to hone in on the rumors and filter out which ones will actually come true on draft day and which might just not pan out.

Here's a complete rundown of the top 32 picks along with a few that could fly in the face of conventional wisdom based on reports.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

10. Cleveland Browns: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis Colts): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

15. Denver Broncos: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo Bills): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

23. New England Patriots: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

24. New Orleans Saints: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

25. Minnesota Vikings: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

27. Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

30. Green Bay Packers: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

31. San Francisco 49ers: Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Jordan Love to the Chargers

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are widely expected to take a quarterback with their first selection. Philip Rivers is off to Indianapolis, and while Tyrod Taylor can be serviceable for a year, we've seen enough of him to know he isn't a long-term solution at the position.

Exactly who that quarterback will be is the subject of plenty of rumors.

In going through the latest draft buzz for all 32 teams, Bleacher Report's Miller reported the long-held belief is they would take whoever was remaining between Oregon's Justin Herbert and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa.

However, Miller reported that "one very well-connected scout mentioned that Jordan Love is a name to watch here."

That would qualify as the first big curveball of the draft. Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN has reported there is buzz the Dolphins may end up selecting Herbert, which would leave the Chargers to actually decide between Tagovailoa and Love.

If that were the case, Tagovailoa's health would likely be a factor. Tagovailoa missed the end of his final season with Alabama due to a hip injury and has had two ankle injuries as well. So would the Chargers be willing to take on the risk if its bad enough for the Dolphins pass on him at five?

This only builds a stronger case that Love could be who the Chargers actually covet. With signs pointing to Herbert's stock rising, teams could actually just be trying to artificially inflate his stock while keeping who they actually like under wraps.

Love's quick release and ability to extend plays while keeping his eyes downfield are the kind of skills that teams believe they can build on. While he struggled with turnovers (17 interceptions in final season at Utah State) teams may believe they can coach improve his decision-making.

Javon Kinlaw to the Jaguars

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Derrick Brown appears in most mock draft top 10s. The Auburn product is a behemoth in the middle with the ability to stuff the run and push the pocket.

However, he could be joined by another defensive tackle in the top 10 as Javon Kinlaw to the Jaguars makes a lot of sense.

Miller reported "the consensus among sources has them going defensive tackle and cornerback in the first round," while also warning that a surprise at receiver or quarterback isn't out of the question. CeeDee Lamb would make some sense here, but the Jags really need to make investments on the defensive side of the ball, and Kinlaw's potential could be too hard to pass on.

Kinlaw isn't as well-rounded as Brown but was arguably more productive in the same conference. The South Carolina product put up 10 sacks and 15 tackles for a loss over the last two seasons while Brown had 8.5 sacks and 22 tackles for a loss in the same time span.

Brown had the benefit of playing on a talented defensive front. Teammate Marlon Davidson could be a Day 2 selection, while Kinlaw's teammate D.J. Wonnum may go undrafted.

Looking across the NFL landscape, and the value of players like Aaron Donald, Chris Jones and Grady Jarrett, it's not hard to imagine Jacksonville making Kinlaw the second interior defensive lineman taken.

Denzel Mims to the Eagles

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Philadelphia enters the draft with an obvious need at receiver. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside didn't show much potential in his rookie season, Alshon Jeffery can't stay healthy and DeSean Jackson is quickly aging.

If Carson Wentz is going to live up to his massive contract, he needs weapons. The real question is which receiver they will take if they stand pat at No. 21. The first tier of receiving talent is likely to be gone, but they will be in a position to start the second run on the position.

Once again, the rumor mill may provide some insight.

Miller reported that "speed will be the priority" for the Eagles and not just for whatever pass-catcher they draft, but everywhere. So, looking at the second wave of receivers and sorting by speed, Denzel Mims pops up.

The Baylor receiver helped his draft stock with a 4.38 time in the forty at the combine. In addition to his ability to go up and get 50/50 balls, Mims has all the makings of a legitimate threat on the outside.

This is a notoriously deep class at the receiver position. How teams rank the second-tier of receivers probably says more about the traits they value or need for their roster and scheme. Taking all of those into account, Mims is the receiver that makes the most sense for Philadelphia at 21.