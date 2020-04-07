NFL Draft 2020 Prospects: 1st-Round Predictions for Most Underrated Players

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The premier NFL draft prospects are not the only players that could make an impact during the 2020 campaign.

A few players not receiving a ton of draft buzz could be key additions to contenders at the back end of the first round.

Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins and Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos have not been talked about as much as their talent demands because of the dominant stars at the top of their respective positional rankings.

While they will not be the first players at their positions taken April 23, they could fill needs for teams that are looking to draft to improve their postseason stock.

2020 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

11. New York Jets: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

17. Dallas Cowboys: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): Austin Jackson, OT, USC

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans Saints: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

25. Minnesota Vikings: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle Seahawks: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

28. Baltimore Ravens: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

29. Tennessee Titans: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

30. Green Bay Packers: Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

31. San Francisco 49ers: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Most Underrated Players

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

Chris Seward/Associated Press

Higgins has been positioned in the second tier of wide receivers expected to land in the late first round and early second round.

There is more buzz surrounding LSU's Justin Jefferson because of his performances during the Tigers' national championship run, while Baylor's Denzel Mims, Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk and others are in the mix to be the next receivers off the board.

Higgins' production last season at Clemson was overshadowed a bit by Justyn Ross' breakout campaign.

Although Ross led the ACC champion in receptions, Higgins had the most receiving yards and touchdowns.

Higgins put up back-to-back 59-catch seasons and had 25 touchdown catches over a two-year span.

His explosiveness and consistency in the passing game should be intriguing to the handful of franchises in need of wide outs in the final third of the opening round.

The Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens are among the sides that could benefit from an upgrade at the position.

Baltimore could be an intriguing destination for Higgins, as he would get the chance to combine with Marquise Brown in an offense looking for more explosiveness through the air.

The Ravens have Mark Andrews to attack the middle and Brown as a deep threat, but if they add Higgins, they would have plenty of depth to challenge opposing defenses, who already face a challenge containing Lamar Jackson.

New England could look to add to the group beneath Julian Edelman on the depth chart, and Bill Belichick might be drawn more to Higgins because of his winning pedigree at Clemson.

Higgins' experience at the top of college football is a X-factor he holds over most other wide receivers and that may be a valuable asset for a contender selecting at the back end of the first round.

Prediction: No. 28 to Baltimore.

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

Barry Reeger/Associated Press

While Chase Young was receiving hype for his fantastic season at Ohio State, another pass-rusher in the Big Ten was wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

Gross-Matos racked up 9.5 sacks, which followed an eight-sack output in his sophomore season.

The junior's best performance came against Ohio State, as he recorded nine tackles and a pair of sacks in a 28-17 defeat November 23.

Gross-Matos also made an impact against Michigan and Iowa, who were both ranked in the Top 20 when they took on Penn State.

Gross-Matos totaled 10 tackles for a defense that allowed 33 combined points in those two October contests.

If the Eagles opt against choosing a wide receiver, Gross-Matos could be a good fit to complement defensive tackles Fletcher Cox, Malik Jackson and Javon Hargrave.

If the Seattle Seahawks are unable to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney, they could be in the market for Gross-Matos at No. 27.

But the most intriguing spot could be the Minnesota Vikings, who have two first-round picks after trading Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills.

Mike Zimmer's side has a hole at defensive end after letting go of Everson Griffen and Gross-Matos would have a chance to learn under Danielle Hunter.

Minnesota could go in a variety of directions with both picks, as it could nab a wide receiver or boost the protection for Kirk Cousins, but adding a pass-rushing complement to Hunter should be near the top of their to-do list.

Prediction: No. 25 to Minnesota.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.