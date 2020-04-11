Ranking the 10 Biggest Potential Steals of the 2020 NFL Draft

0 of 10

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Every year, first-round talent slips to Days 2 and 3 of the NFL draft. Teams study tape for months, look over workout numbers and still pass on some of the most productive playmakers once, twice or maybe even three times.

In 2019, two of the top five rookies in receiving yards came off the board after the second round. Terry McLaurin (No. 76 overall) and Darius Slayton (No. 171 overall) went to the Washington Redskins and New York Giants, respectively.

Two years ago, the Indianapolis Colts selected linebacker Darius Leonard in the second round out of small-school South Carolina State, and he was named the 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year and a first-team All-Pro.

And in 2017, running back Alvin Kamara earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors as a third-rounder out of Tennessee with fewer than 2,000 yards from scrimmage in two collegiate seasons.

So let's find the McLaurin, Leonard and Kamara of this year's draft. Using Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller's latest seven-round mock, we're going to rank prospects outside of the first round who are most likely to perform at the level of a Day 1 pick in their first few seasons.

To highlight the biggest steals, ranking order is based on projected production at the next level and a prospect's current draft standing. Who has the best chance to earn Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors? When we look back at a 2020 redraft, the 10 players below could be first-rounders.