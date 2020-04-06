Warren Moon Leads Titans Past Jaguars in B/R Madden GOAT Sim

David Scarbrough/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans continue to advance through Bleacher Report's Madden GOAT simulation tournament with relative ease. On Monday, they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-3 to earn the AFC South title and secure a spot in the Elite Eight.

Up next, Tennessee will face a Pittsburgh Steelers team fresh off a victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Titans quarterback Warren Moon continued to lead the way, completing 14 of 18 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown while running back Earl Campbell carried the ball 12 times for 45 yards.

Jacksonville began the game with the upper hand, notching a field goal on its first drive to go up 3-0, which served as the Jaguars' only lead of the game. The Titans marched right back down the field and kicked a field goal with Ryan Succup after getting stopped in the red zone on the previous drive.

From there, things settled into a defensive battle as neither squad could move the chains until the end of the first half. Just before the break, Moon orchestrated another scoring drive, hitting Charley Hennigan with a two-yard touchdown pass to break the stalemate and secure a 10-3 lead.

That was more than enough for Tennessee to advance, but it added another field goal in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter for a little insurance.

Jaguars quarterback Mark Brunell finished with 155 passing yards and no touchdowns. Tailback Fred Taylor added 30 yards on 11 carries in the loss.