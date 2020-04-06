Steelers CB Joe Haden Argues He Was Snubbed from NFL's All-Decade Team

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 15: Joe Haden #23 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Heinz Field on December 15, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The NFL announced its 2010s All-Decade Team on Monday:

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden did not take his snub quietly. The 30-year-old laid out his statistics against the defensive backs that made the list over him:

Haden wasn't the only one whose eyebrows were raised:

Haden made his name with the Cleveland Browns, who drafted him seventh overall in 2010, until he signed with the Steelers in 2017. In Cleveland, he recorded his career high for interceptions in a single season (six as a rookie in 2010) and career high for tackles in a single season (73 in 2014). His play had dropped off in recent years.

However, Haden showed glimpses of his prime form last season for the Steelers with five interceptions, 17 passes defended and 65 tackles (59 solo). He earned his first Pro Bowl nod since 2014.

