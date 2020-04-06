Antonio Brown Hires Ed Wasielewski as New Agent Amid NFL Comeback Bid

Antonio Brown Hires Ed Wasielewski as New Agent Amid NFL Comeback BidApril 6, 2020
Mark Brown/Getty Images
Antonio Brown will have a new agent as he attempts to make an NFL comeback.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the wide receiver has hired Ed Wasielewski of EMG Sports to serve as his representation.
