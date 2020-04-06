Antonio Brown Hires Ed Wasielewski as New Agent Amid NFL Comeback Bid

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots in action against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Antonio Brown will have a new agent as he attempts to make an NFL comeback. 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the wide receiver has hired Ed Wasielewski of EMG Sports to serve as his representation. 

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

