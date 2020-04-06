NFL Reportedly Planning Coronavirus Relief Telethon During 2020 Draft

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media during a press conference prior to Super Bowl LIV at the Hilton Miami Downtown on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the 54th playing of the Super Bowl, Sunday February 2nd. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The NFL plans to stage a telethon for coronavirus relief during the 2020 NFL draft, according to the Associated Press' Tom Withers.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote a memo to teams in March confirming the league's plans to hold the draft from April 23-25 despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The scope of the event will be limited, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported some team officials are expecting to conduct their draft business from home.

None of the draftees will be in attendance either. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the league is partnering with EA Sports to create "virtual moments" depicting each player meeting with Goodell on the draft stage.

The NFL as well as those around the league have pledged money and resources toward the relief effort. The combined amount has eclipsed $35 million.

The World Health Organization has confirmed 1.28 million cases of the coronavirus, with the United States' 337,933 cases the most of any country, per CNN.

Jeff Pash, the NFL's executive vice president and general counsel, told reporters in March the NFL is planning for the 2020 season to kick off as planned in September.

Video Play Button

During a meeting with a handful of sports commissioners, President Donald Trump also communicated his desire to see "fans back in stadiums and arenas by August and September," per Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski.

