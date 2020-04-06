NFL Trade Rumors: Lions, Raiders, Jaguars Linked to Possible Draft-Day Deals

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2020

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 25: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on stage during the first round of the NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars are among the teams reportedly considering trading down in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that purported movement with first-round picks has been largely focused on teams that want to move down, rather than being aggressive moving up. The Lions have the No. 3 overall pick and are "open for business" as teams may want to trade up for a quarterback like Tua Tagovailoa.

The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers, picking fifth and sixth, respectively, are among the top-10 teams that could look into moving up, perhaps to prevent the other from landing Tagovailoa. The Lions are in win-now mode after an edict from ownership and could target an instant-impact player like Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah while adding picks later in the draft.

The Jaguars, with the ninth pick, appear to be on the precipice of a full-scale rebuild, having traded cornerback A.J. Bouye, defensive end Calais Campbell and quarterback Nick Foles. They project as one of the league's worst teams in 2020 and may look to move back in order to stockpile picks and replenish their roster with young talent.

The Raiders, who sent their second-round pick to the Chicago Bears as part of the Khalil Mack trade, have picks Nos. 12 and 19 and could look to move back into the 20s with one of those selections in exchange for recouping a second-rounder.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused what amounts to a leaguewide shutdown since the end of free agency, with teams being limited in their communication with draft prospects. Trade negotiations will also take on a unique form, as teams will be forced to hold their draft discussions remotely. 

