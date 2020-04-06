Jameis Winston, Girlfriend Breion Allen Get Married in 'Intimate' Home Wedding

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback James Winston throws against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston got married to his longtime girlfriend, Breion Allen, in an intimate home wedding March 27.

"A week when nothing was going as planned. Our initial wedding had just been postponed and I was in a funk. But [Winston] came through and put together a beautiful intimate ceremony in the privacy of our own home. And it seemed it was meant to be this way all along... #MrAndMrsWinston," Allen posted on Instagram.

The couple had been planning a larger, more traditional wedding but was forced to postpone amid the coronavirus pandemic. Winston proposed in May 2018.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

