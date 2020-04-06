Report: NFL Exec Says Possibility of Zoom Hacks in Remote Draft Are 'Unnerving'

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

NFL teams are adjusting to the new reality amid the coronavirus pandemic just like so many others across society, and part of that could be worrying about the possibility of cyberhacking leading up to the NFL draft.

A club executive told Peter King of NBC Sports "it's unnerving to think there's even a small possibility" that one team could hack another's Zoom sessions during the draft and gather information and scouting reports on prospects.

Los Angeles Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff talked about that worry as well:

"The security aspect, which is probably the most important for teams. How do you make sure your conversations are protected? Someone could hack into this Zoom, and you're probably not going to learn a lot. Hacking into a team's draft room on Zoom is probably a lot different. That would be my biggest concern just from an encryption standpoint of how do you have these conversations confidentially."

Drew Harwell of the Washington Post reported on security concerns with Zoom, which allows for remote video conferencing and has spiked in popularity with social-distancing measures in place during the pandemic.

King noted several people around the league suggested Microsoft Teams could be more secure and may move their video conferencing in that direction.

It is yet another thing to adjust to for NFL teams as they look toward their immediate and long-term future with the draft scheduled for April 23-25 approaching.

Team facilities are closed, and all public aspects of the draft that were scheduled in Las Vegas have been canceled.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported "high-level officials...are now preparing" to go through with the draft at home. Schefter also noted the league's general manager subcommittee wanted to delay the draft and was worried about the lack of in-person meetings and scouting of prospects in the weeks leading up to the draft with travel restrictions and closed facilities.

It appears as if those teams have another thing to worry about at this stage.