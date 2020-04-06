Joe Burrow Rumors: Latest Buzz on Bengals, Potential NFL Draft Trades

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Joe Burrow will almost certainly be the Cincinnati Bengals' next franchise quarterback after they select him with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

While Bleacher Report's Matt Miller noted there is still an "expectation" in place that the AFC North team will take the reigning Heisman Trophy winner from LSU, he also reported "there is a lot of buzz in scouting circles that the Bengals will at least listen to calls for this pick."

What's more, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald cited a source who said the Miami Dolphins, who have the Nos. 5, 18 and 26 picks in the first round, "will make an attempt to trade to No. 1 in the draft."

It's not exactly a surprise the Dolphins are at least considering moving up to No. 1 with Burrow available.

After all, the Dolphins have won zero playoff games since the 2000 campaign and have just three postseason appearances during that span.

There is an opportunity to make a move, though, as the mighty New England Patriots no longer have Tom Brady. If there was ever a time for another challenger in the AFC East to emerge with the next quarterback to run the division, it is now.

However, there is plenty of risk involved in head-turning deals to land a quarterback in the draft.

Washington traded three first-round picks and a second-round selection to land Robert Griffin III in the 2012 draft just to see injuries largely derail his career. The Chicago Bears traded the Nos. 3, 67 and 111 picks in 2017, as well as a 2018 third-rounder, to move up a single spot in the draft and take Mitchell Trubisky.

That hasn't turned out as the Bears expected, especially since Patrick Mahomes—who quickly ascended to league MVP and Super Bowl champion status—was available later in the same draft.

There may be other options for the Dolphins as well, as Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert both impressed during their collegiate careers at Alabama and Oregon, respectively. Miller even projected Miami to take Tagovailoa in his most recent mock draft.

Had he not suffered a hip injury, Tagovailoa could have challenged Burrow for the Heisman Trophy and perhaps his status as the presumed No. 1 pick.

A national title winner who dominated at Alabama is not a bad consolation prize for Miami if the Bengals elect to hold on to the No. 1 pick.

Cincinnati trading the selection would potentially be a franchise-defining moment for both the Bengals and whichever team moved up to take him. While Miller made it clear the Bengals standing pat is still the expectation, speculation is sure to circulate as long as the team is listening to offers.