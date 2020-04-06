NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Alex Pietrangelo, Oilers' Free-Agent Priorities

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

While the hockey world waits to see whether there will be a rest of the 2019-20 season, front offices across the league have to continue planning for the offseason to come.

That means there are still rumors circulating as free agency and the draft approach.

Here is some of the latest buzz from around the league.

Alex Pietrangelo Will Reportedly Draw Multiple Suitors

St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has been with the team his entire professional career, which dates back to the 2008-09 season, but that could change this offseason.

According to Scott Burnside of The Athletic, the 30-year-old "will command a king's ransom" in unrestricted free agency following the 2019-20 campaign and will "be coveted by teams like Toronto and Las Vegas if the Blues can't find a way to make it work."

It is no wonder the Maple Leafs and Golden Knights would be interested.

After all, Pietrangelo was an All-Star in 2018 and 2020 and was a key piece in the Blues' championship run last year. He tallied 19 points in 26 postseason games, underscoring his ability to come through in clutch situations, and he picked up right where he left off this season.

He has 52 points on 36 assists and 16 goals in 70 games in 2019-20 and has an excellent opportunity to surpass his career-high total of 54 points if play resumes following the league's hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic. He also has a plus-minus of plus-11 this season as an anchoring force on the blue line for St. Louis.

While Pietrangelo is a veteran, he should still have a number of productive seasons remaining for whichever team signs him.

Burnside suggested it is far from a done deal he will remain with the Blues considering they have a "plethora of defensive depth already under contract," which could open the door for another team to add a proven performer to its blue line.

Ethan Bear a 'Priority' for Oilers

Ethan Bear is not the proven defenseman that Pietrangelo is yet, but the Edmonton Oilers reportedly want to keep him around for the foreseeable future.

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic reported Bear is a "priority" for the team with restricted free agency approaching for the 22-year-old. Mitchell suggested a six-year deal would be "wise" if the team can make it work with the salary cap but noted "a good guess would be a low cap number on a one or two-year deal."

Bear played 18 games during the 2017-18 season, but the 2019-20 campaign represents his first extended experience at the NHL level. He has flashed his potential with 21 points on 16 assists and five goals in 71 games, but his durability has stood out the most.

He is fourth on the team and third among defenders with 21 minutes and 58 seconds of ice time per game.

That type of reliability on the blue line is key, especially as the Oilers build for the immediate and long-term future.

They have made the playoffs just once since the 2005-06 season but are in position this year if play resumes at second place in the Pacific Division. The presence of Connor McDavid means they will likely remain a force in the years to come, so they will need defensive stability behind him.

Enter Bear, who is just scratching the surface of his NHL career and has proved he can handle an extensive workload this season.