Eli Manning, Odell Beckham Jr. Lead Giants Past Redskins in B/R Madden GOAT Sim

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Led by Eli Madden on offense and a fearsome defense, the New York Giants advanced in the B/R Madden 20 GOAT simulation, beating Washington 24-7 on Sunday.

Manning found wideout Odell Beckham Jr. for one of the team's touchdowns, and Saquon Barkley ran for the other two scores in the blowout victory.

Manning threw for 162 yards in the win, while Barkley added 89 yards on the ground.

The defense was dominant as well, led by Michael Strahan and Lawrence Taylor off the edge. Good luck throwing against this squad of legends.

Up next for the Giants is a matchup with the all-time Los Angeles Rams, who pulled off the upset against the San Francisco 49ers greats in the last round.