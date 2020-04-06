NFL Draft 2020: 1st-Round Order, Latest Odds for Tua Tagovailoa and More

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The scene will be wildly different to usual, but the NFL draft is expected to continue as scheduled April 23-25.

While the events are unchanged—first round Thursday, second and third Friday and fourth to seventh Saturday—there will be no public gathering. NFL coaches, scouts and executives won't even convene at team facilities to make their picks.

Yet the show will go on. For sports fans wanting any shred of normalcy in these worrying times, the familiar uncertainty of the draft will provide a welcome three-day escape.

Even if you're only following along for entertainment purposes, knowing the latest odds can offer a jolt of enjoyment for the draft. And for others, props may lead to a few extra bucks too.

2020 NFL Draft 1st-Round Order

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Washington

3. Detroit Lions

4. New York Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns

11. New York Jets

12. Las Vegas Raiders

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis Colts)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills)

23. New England Patriots

24. New Orleans Saints

25. Minnesota Vikings

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)

27. Seattle Seahawks

28. Baltimore Ravens

29. Tennessee Titans

30. Green Bay Packers

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Latest NFL Draft Odds

While the consensus thought is Joe Burrow will be selected No. 1 overall, there's a bit of intrigue with Tua Tagovailoa.

Caesars has a prop bet focused on which team ultimately selects him. Miami (-110; bet $110 to win $100) is the favorite, though Detroit (+250; bet $100 to win $250), Washington (+250) and the Chargers (+300) are close behind. The Patriots (+1800) surprisingly have the fifth-highest odds.

Part of the intrigue, though, involves Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. Will three signal-callers be selected in the top five?

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Caesars has the line of quarterbacks chosen in the top five at 2.5. The under is +180, while the over is favored at -220.

Burrow will be selected, for sure. But will Miami or a different team trade up—perhaps with the Lions at No. 3? If that happens, the over will probably happen. However, a complication would be the Chargers not being focused on one quarterback.

"For months we've heard the Chargers will draft whichever quarterback the Dolphins don't, which was believed to be between Tua and Herbert," B/R's Matt Miller said. "That could still be the case, but in a conversation earlier this week, one very well-connected scout mentioned that Jordan Love is a name to watch here."

If the Chargers need not leap Miami in order to grab "their guy," the under may be the result. The long story short is this over/under is part of a compelling draft-night storyline.

Running backs and receivers will get some attention too.

The NFL has steadily begun to devalue running backs in recent seasons because they're considered replaceable. Teams are now weighing if using a first-round selection on the position is a prudent idea. But for this prop, only one "yes" is needed.

The question of whether a running back will be selected in the first round has "yes" at -360—a heavy favorite—while "no" checks in at +280.

Receivers, on the other hand, are highly valued.

Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb, Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Alabama's Henry Ruggs III are considered locks for the first round. Since the 2020 class is considered deep at the position, though, some teams won't be rushing to take a wideout.

As of now, the line for the number of first-round receivers is set at 6.5. The under is favored at -245 with the over at +195.

For a complete list of NFL draft props, head to Caesars.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.