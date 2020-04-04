Report: NFL Teams Preparing to Conduct 2020 Draft from Home, Not at Facilities

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 4, 2020

A large NFL logo decorates the stage before the first round of the NFL football draft at Radio City Music Hall, Thursday, April 25, 2013, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
JASON DECROW/Associated Press

NFL teams are reportedly preparing to have their personnel conduct the 2020 draft from their homes because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, high-level officials from multiple teams are preparing for this year's virtual event to require them to have personnel involved from home rather than having a large group of people at their facilities. 

The report comes in the wake of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issuing a memo to all 32 teams on March 26 informing them that the draft will go on as scheduled but would require "significant changes" since it couldn't take place in a public venue.

On Thursday, the NFL issued another memo to teams informing them they could conduct the draft at their facilities "if it is decided that [hosting at a facility] is both safe and legally compliant."

Goodell ordered all team facilities to be closed with limited exceptions until at least April 8 because of restrictions stemming from the pandemic.

Schefter noted the NFL's general manager subcommittee recommended delaying the draft because teams won't have time to conduct physicals, psychological exams and obtain additional information about prospects. 

Video Play Button

The 2020 NFL draft will take place from April 23-25. 

 

