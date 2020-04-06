Biggest Questions That Will Be Answered in the 2020 NFL DraftApril 6, 2020
Biggest Questions That Will Be Answered in the 2020 NFL Draft
Countless questions surround the 2020 NFL draft.
This is true logistically as the coronavirus pandemic alters the NFL's plan for the event, which will go on as scheduled but feature relatively unknown virtual elements.
But traditional questions command the majority of the headlines as the futures of NFL franchises hang in the balance. Quarterbacks dominate the discussion as expected, as do potential trades. Maybe the only exception is what happens at No. 1, which will surely see the Cincinnati Bengals take Ohio kid Joe Burrow, who's coming off one of the best seasons ever for a collegiate passer.
The biggest questions will find answers on draft day and hinge on critical prospects, positions and teams with droves of assets looking to spur change.
Is Dwayne Haskins Jr. the Guy for a New Regime in Washington?
Maybe the best question about the top two picks is whether the Washington Redskins will outright ignore the quarterback position.
On one hand, it's almost a silly conversation. Dwayne Haskins Jr. was a first-round pick last year and started to show upward momentum when he finally got on the field. On the other hand, Jay Gruden wouldn't play him early last year, got fired in the middle of the season, and a new coaching staff has control of the No. 2 pick.
Granted, Ron Rivera and Co. have said and done the right things. Rivera likes him, but "everything is an option," according to ESPN's John Keim.
And "everything" could end up including a quarterback like Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert instead of playing it safe with edge-rusher Chase Young or perhaps trading down for a monster haul of picks. We're living in an era when the Arizona Cardinals took first-round quarterbacks two years in a row, throwing in the towel on Josh Rosen after a single season.
Historically, especially recently, Washington hasn't done much to suggest such a wild-card move is impossible. The front office and coaching staff got a makeover this offseason, so quarterback isn't immune, either.
Do the Dolphins Have Enough Juice to Force a Major Trade?
Conventional wisdom says the Miami Dolphins will make an attempt to trade up and get one of the draft's best quarterbacks.
But how much will the front office in Miami be willing to sacrifice—and for how high of a leap?
Saying Miami tanked is a little negative, but the strategy to acquire a boatload of picks worked. The Dolphins own three picks in the first round beginning with No. 5 and six picks in the top 70, as well as nine in the top 154.
That's a ton of ammunition, but it's hard to say if the Dolphins will use it to reload one of the league's worst rosters or to move up. Much of it might come down to whether the team believes Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert will last until the fifth pick. If not, the Dolphins will probably try to facilitate a move up to No. 3 with Detroit or No. 2 with Washington, presuming No. 1 with Cincinnati is off untouchable.
One thing is for sure: Quarterback is on the menu. The Dolphins did nothing to address the position in free agency despite plenty of cap space, leaving the tandem of Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen atop the depth chart. It all comes down to whether the front office blinks and sacrifices assets to move up and secure one of the top three passers.
How Desperate Are the Giants?
The clock keeps ticking for the New York Giants.
Since 2012, the franchise has compiled a record above .500 just once, an 11-win anomaly in 2016. Over the three years since, the former NFC East powerhouse has tallied three, five and four wins.
Much of the struggles to rebuild fall on general manager Dave Gettleman, who has struck an odd balance between attempting to win now and rebuild. According to The Athletic's Jay Glazer, it sounds like Gettleman has one more year to get this team trending in the right direction.
So just how wild will things get?
The Giants, after all, hold the draft's fourth pick and could go a number of different ways. But selling to the highest bidder might make some sense, too. New York boasts an offensive line that allowed 43 sacks last season, no wideouts hit the 1,000-yard mark, and the defense notched just 36 sacks while coughing up 28.2 points per game, the league's third-worst mark.
Based on past actions, like taking a running back in the top two or selecting Daniel Jones sixth overall, the Giants are unpredictable when it comes to strategy. Is this finally going to be a slow rebuild, or will hot seats force the front office into aggressive moves yet again? It makes for one of the biggest unknowns in the entire draft process.
How Do the Chargers Rebound After the End of the Philip Rivers Era?
The Los Angeles Chargers are in an unfortunate position.
While the Philip Rivers era clearly reached a natural conclusion, the Chargers front office didn't end up landing a viable replacement in one of the richest quarterback offseasons in recent memory. Los Angeles didn't land Teddy Bridgewater or make a move for Nick Foles or Andy Dalton.
Instead, the team continues to posture as if Tyrod Taylor is the starter next year.
Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn told Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register the following about Taylor: "He’s in the driver's seat [to start], but nothing is finalized."
And nothing is final this year merely because the Chargers hold the sixth pick and could make a play for a player like Dalton if necessary. One has to assume an additional move is still on the way. Taylor's career has surpassed expectations, but he's also turning 31 in August and is a career 61.6 percent passer who hasn't played in more than eight games since 2017.
What the Chargers do at quarterback—if anything—could say a lot about the direction of the franchise. Regressing from 12 wins to five last year already contributed to a change at the most important position. But just how much could the Chargers alter the draft's top 10 should they decide to wheel and deal with a question mark under center?
How Wild Do the Raiders Get?
The Las Vegas Raiders and "wild" go together so well.
Jon Gruden has a penchant for entertaining. The last 12 months or so were proof enough. Think names like Antonio Brown and Vontaze Burfict. Think making Trent Brown the highest-paid player on the team at four years and $66 million just to play right tackle.
This offseason? Feel free to throw in massive expenditures on a defensive overhaul with linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski. Don't forget raising some eyebrows with the addition of Marcus Mariota behind Derek Carr.
Now, finally, add in the fact that the Raiders have a pair of first-round picks (Nos. 12, 19), as well as five picks total in the top 100.
Given Gruden and the Raiders' reputation as a whole lately, speculation about packaging some picks—if not future assets and players—in a move up for a quarterback isn't so outlandish. The Gruden-Carr fit continues to fuel rumors, so if Raiders brass is infatuated with one of the top three passers, does a move happen?
At this point, the Raiders could also surprise everyone by playing it safe and subverting expectations. But few teams have the ability to shake up the draft—and their own long-term trajectory—like the Gruden-led Raiders.
Does Detroit Have a Plan Beyond Matthew Stafford?
There's no reason to believe the Detroit Lions are done with Matthew Stafford.
But thinking about the future without him isn't out of line.
This idea merely stems from the fact that Stafford is now 32 years old and the Lions have the luxury of the third overall pick. If Stafford is healthy this season, there's reason to believe the Lions won't find themselves in an opportunistic spot like this again for a few years.
Stafford only made it through eight games last year, spoiling an ironman streak of 16-game seasons dating back to 2011. He was his usual self, throwing for 19 scores and five picks with four 300-plus-yard games. But it's worth pointing out age and money, as he comes with a $21.3 million cap hit in 2020 before an out in his contract. Otherwise, he carries cap hits of $33 million and $26 million in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
Using the third pick to draft Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert and stash them for a year or two behind Stafford is a long-term idea that has undoubtedly been discussed. Although they'd be wasting a year or two of rookie contract play, they would lock down one of this class' top three passers for five seasons, pending the option.
And this is exactly the sort of rumor the Lions would like to have circulate because it could drive up the price of a trade if they intend to move down. The Lions have options—just don't rule out a quarterback if the front office takes a future-minded approach.
How Will the Buccaneers Protect Tom Brady?
In arguably the biggest win of the offseason for any team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed Tom Brady.
Indeed, 2020 has been strange. And while the idea of Brady meshing with Bruce Arians while throwing to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard is nice (so are twice-a-year showdowns with Drew Brees), a new question now crystalizes:
How in the world do the Buccaneers protect their investment?
Tampa Bay's line last year allowed 47 sacks while Jameis Winston threw 30 interceptions. It isn't just a case of Arians needing to compensate via scheme. The line was an outright disaster, and so far, the biggest notable improvement is Joe Haeg.
The Buccaneers hold the 14th pick in this year's draft, which will presumably address the offensive line. Brady, after all, will turn 43 in August. The question really becomes which offensive lineman. Will a run on other positions push big names down the board? Will the Buccaneers stumble into a premier tackle prospect like Jedrick Wills Jr. or settle for a guy who can kick inside like Tristan Wirfs?
One might say the hardest part is over after securing Brady, but the Buccaneers are suddenly one of the most important teams to watch on draft day.
How Will the Patriots Start the Post-Tom Brady Era?
The New England Patriots have some tough decisions to make.
Life after Brady was never going to be simple. But Bill Belichick and Co. were more conservative than most probably expected after Brady left for Tampa Bay. Instead of a notable splash in a quarterback-rich market, the Patriots buckled down with 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham and signed Brian Hoyer.
Maybe the Patriots just don't have a choice. The team only has about $2 million in free cap space, sits 23rd in the draft order and doesn't have a second-round pick.
But there's a level of speculation that will always follow Belichick and the Patriots.
Until they're truly out of the quarterback conversation, it is unwise to put anything past the organization. Or in typical Patriots fashion, maybe a shocker like a Tua Tagovailoa fall will happen, and they'll move up a few spots to get him.
Somehow, depending on how you look at it, losing Brady has made the Patriots even more dangerous. Merely shrugging off the loss of Brady and rolling with Stidham after posting double-digit wins every year since 2003 is hard to envision.