Biggest Questions That Will Be Answered in the 2020 NFL Draft

2 of 8

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Conventional wisdom says the Miami Dolphins will make an attempt to trade up and get one of the draft's best quarterbacks.

But how much will the front office in Miami be willing to sacrifice—and for how high of a leap?

Saying Miami tanked is a little negative, but the strategy to acquire a boatload of picks worked. The Dolphins own three picks in the first round beginning with No. 5 and six picks in the top 70, as well as nine in the top 154.

That's a ton of ammunition, but it's hard to say if the Dolphins will use it to reload one of the league's worst rosters or to move up. Much of it might come down to whether the team believes Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert will last until the fifth pick. If not, the Dolphins will probably try to facilitate a move up to No. 3 with Detroit or No. 2 with Washington, presuming No. 1 with Cincinnati is off untouchable.

One thing is for sure: Quarterback is on the menu. The Dolphins did nothing to address the position in free agency despite plenty of cap space, leaving the tandem of Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen atop the depth chart. It all comes down to whether the front office blinks and sacrifices assets to move up and secure one of the top three passers.