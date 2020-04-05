NFL Mock Draft 2020: 1st-Round Projections and Ideal Scenarios for Top Prospects

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Sometimes, there are football players who are talented and have success in college but go on to struggle in the NFL. Part of the reason for that can be whether he fits in well with his new organization.

This year's draft class is filled with great players, and there are sure to be some who turn into stars and others who end up as busts. We may not find out for years which players will be what, but the draft is scheduled for April 23-25 as they'll all officially begin their professional careers.

Here's how the first round of the draft could unfold, followed by a breakdown of three potential great fits from the opening night of the event.

2020 NFL Mock Draft, 1st Round

1. Cincinnati: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. N.Y. Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5. Miami: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. L.A. Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

9. Jacksonville: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

10. Cleveland: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

11. N.Y. Jets: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

12. Las Vegas: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. San Francisco (via Indianapolis): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

14. Tampa Bay: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

15. Denver: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

16. Atlanta: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

17. Dallas: K'Lavon Chaisson, OLB, LSU

18. Miami (via Pittsburgh): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

19. Las Vegas (via Chicago): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

20. Jacksonville (via L.A. Rams): Antoine Winfield Jr., S/CB, Minnesota

21. Philadelphia: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Minnesota (via Buffalo): Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

23. New England: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

25. Minnesota: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

26. Miami (via Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

28. Baltimore: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

29. Tennessee: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

30. Green Bay: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

31. San Francisco: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

32. Kansas City: Cesar Ruiz, C/G, Michigan

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

This is an ideal situation for a rookie quarterback. The Chargers have a veteran quarterback to learn under and multiple offensive playmakers to surround their future leader with. And Justin Herbert, who was a four-year starter at Oregon, could fit in nicely in Los Angeles.

While it's possible that the Chargers start 30-year-old Tyrod Taylor at quarterback in Week 1 of the 2020 season, he's likely not their long-term answer. Herbert could be ready to excel in the NFL immediately, so he'd be nice for Los Angeles to have if Taylor struggles and to depend on for the future.

Although the Chargers went 5-11 last season, they have some talented offensive players such as running back Austin Ekeler, wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and tight end Hunter Henry. They've also bolstered their offensive line this offseason with the acquisition of guard Trai Turner, who was traded from the Panthers.

After Philip Rivers started every game for the Chargers from 2006-19, Herbert could be the same type of franchise quarterback for Los Angeles in its next era. Herbert passed for 10,541 yards and 95 touchdowns over four seasons at Oregon and should be fun to watch in the NFL.

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

There may be no player with better speed in this year's draft class than Henry Ruggs III, who led all NFL Scouting Combine participants with a 4.27-second time in the 40-yard dash. And the former Alabama wide receiver should instantly become a deep-ball threat to start his professional career.

That makes Ruggs a great fit for the Broncos, who own the No. 15 pick and need to add another offensive weapon for second-year quarterback Drew Lock to utilize in his first full season as Denver's starter. Ruggs would be a nice complement to Courtland Sutton and give the Broncos a dynamic receiving duo.

Ruggs never had more than 746 yards in a season at Alabama, but he had 24 receiving touchdowns, which ranked third in Crimson Tide history behind only Amari Cooper (31) and his teammate Jerry Jeudy (26).

In college, Ruggs utilized his speed to get past defenders and create separation, and that's likely what he'll continue to do in the NFL. Lock and Ruggs could build a strong connection that helps takes Denver's offense to another level.

22. Minnesota Vikings: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

This offseason, the Vikings have lost a lot of key pieces from their secondary, including cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander. They still have safeties Anthony Harris and Harrison Smith, but they'll need some corners to pair with them.

It makes sense that Minnesota would do that with the No. 22 pick in the draft, where it should select Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs. In his senior season for the Crimson Tide in 2019, Diggs set career highs in tackles (37), interceptions (three) and pass deflections (eight) while also scoring the only touchdown of his college career.

Because of Diggs' success at one of the top defensive schools in the country, he should have a smooth transition to the NFL and quickly make an impact, which is what Minnesota needs as it tries to fill its holes in the secondary.

The Vikings may no longer have wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was recently traded to the Bills, but now they could add his younger brother as a future star in their secondary.