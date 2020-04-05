2020 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions for Nation's Top Prospects

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Picture this: In 2020, Joe Burrow is slinging touchdowns, Chase Young is wreaking havoc on opposing offensive lines and Isaiah Simmons is doing a bit of everything on the defensive side of the ball. And it's all happening in the NFL.

Those scenarios could soon become a reality, as a slew of top college players will soon be entering the NFL. This year's draft is scheduled to get underway April 23. And although the coronavirus pandemic is likely going to make this year's event a virtual, at-home draft, the top prospects will still be finding out where they will be starting their professional careers.

Here's a mock for how the first round of this year's draft could unfold, followed by a breakdown of the teams that have multiple first-round picks.

2020 NFL Mock Draft, 1st Round

1. Cincinnati: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. N.Y. Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5. Miami: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. L.A. Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

9. Jacksonville: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

10. Cleveland: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

11. N.Y. Jets: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

12. Las Vegas: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. San Francisco (via Indianapolis): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

14. Tampa Bay: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

15. Denver: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

16. Atlanta: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

17. Dallas: K'Lavon Chaisson, OLB, LSU

18. Miami (via Pittsburgh): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

19. Las Vegas (via Chicago): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

20. Jacksonville (via L.A. Rams): Antoine Winfield Jr., S/CB, Minnesota

21. Philadelphia: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Minnesota (via Buffalo): Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

23. New England: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

25. Minnesota: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

26. Miami (via Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

28. Baltimore: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

29. Tennessee: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

30. Green Bay: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

31. San Francisco: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

32. Kansas City: Cesar Ruiz, C/G, Michigan

Dolphins Overhaul Offense with Trio of Picks

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

In the first round alone, the Miami Dolphins have the opportunity to add some building blocks for their offense for years to come.

As the only team with three first-round selections, Miami will be busy on the opening night of the draft. And it will need to make the right decisions if it wants to return to the playoffs, which it's made only twice in the past 18 seasons (the Dolphins also haven't won a postseason game since the 2000 campaign).

Miami averaged only 310 yards of total offense last year, which ranked 27th in the NFL. It especially struggled on the ground, averaging a league-worst 72.3 rushing yards per game.

By adding Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (No. 5 pick), Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones (No. 18) and Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (No. 26), the Dolphins will have future stars at three critical offensive positions. They may not immediately turn things around in 2020, but this will help them to trend in the right direction.

Miami needs to get better on defense too, as it ranked 30th in the NFL with 397.8 total yards allowed per game. So it will likely need to add some players on that side of the ball after the first round of the draft.

Raiders Add 2 Playmakers, 1 on Each Side of Ball

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

In their first season in Las Vegas, the Raiders will look to make the playoffs for only the second time in 18 seasons and win their first postseason matchup since an AFC Championship Game victory in the 2002 season. They can get a step closer to doing that with their pair of first-round draft picks.

First, the Raiders need a star receiver to complement running back Josh Jacobs. While it's unclear whether Derek Carr or Marcus Mariota will be at quarterback for them in 2020, either man will need some better options to throw the ball to than what the team had last season.

It's likely that every wide receiver will still be available when Las Vegas is on the clock at No. 12, which will allow it to draft former Alabama star Jerry Jeudy. Not only would Jeudy be reuniting with Jacobs, his former college teammate, but he would give the Raiders a much-needed target who could turn into a star in the NFL.

With Las Vegas' second pick at No. 19, it should address its secondary, which remains a major need after a deal with free-agent cornerback Eli Apple reportedly fell through Friday.

LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton has great speed and can make big plays for a defense, so he would give the Raiders a playmaker on that side of the ball.

49ers Fill Holes to Become Even Better Entering 2020

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Even though the San Francisco 49ers won the NFC championship last season, they will be on the clock when the No. 13 pick arrives in the opening round. That came at a great cost, though, as they traded All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts to acquire the pick.

As such, San Francisco will have the opportunity to add one of the top wide receivers in the class, which could add greater balance to its offense in 2020. Last year, the 49ers relied heavily on the running game, and they don't have a star receiver for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to throw to.

With its first pick, San Francisco can add Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb, who should provide it an immediate offensive boost. Lamb continually improved during his time with the Sooners, posting his best numbers last season, when he had 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The 49ers should also find a replacement for Buckner on the interior of their defensive line, and they can do that with the No. 31 pick. Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis was a three-year starter at Alabama, which typically has one of the top defenses in the country, so he should contribute quickly for San Francisco.

With these additions and an already solid core, the 49ers should be a top contender in the NFC again this season.