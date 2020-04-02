Raiders Rumors: Eli Apple Unable to Finalize $6M Contract, Still a Free Agent

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Eli Apple won't be joining the Las Vegas Raiders after all, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The cornerback, who originally agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $6 million (per the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo), was unable to complete his contract, keeping him on the open market for interested teams.

The Raiders have had a tough time locking down a cornerback this offseason. After failing to sign Byron Jones, they lost out on James Bradberry and Chris Harris Jr., ultimately agreeing to terms with Apple shortly following the official opening of the NFL's signing period March 18.

Apple spent last season with the New Orleans Saints, where he started 15 games and recorded 58 total tackles, four pass deflections and one forced fumble. According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Apple wasn't guaranteed to become the Raiders' top cornerback even after seemingly striking a deal with the club:

"I don’t think the Raiders would say Apple is a No, 1 corner. Actually, I am certain of it.

"What Apple is: A 24-year-old former first-round pick now on his third team in five years. But he has the size (6-foot-1, 203 pounds) and tools (fluid movement, good speed) that you can work with and picture the good-play/bad-play ratio going up."

As soon as Schefter announced Apple had backed out of the deal, Tafur tweeted he had sensed some "cold feet" shortly after the two sides reached an agreement.

The market for Apple's services is unclear at this point. The Raiders, meanwhile, can look to the NFL draft as well as free agency as they continue searching for a potential answer at defensive back.