Seahawks' DK Metcalf to Host Live-Stream Cooking Show on Instagram

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 5, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: NFL player D.K. Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf burst on the scene with 58 catches, 900 yards and seven touchdowns during his rookie year, helping his team go 11-5 and reach the NFC's Divisional Round.

He'll look to guide the Seahawks deeper into the postseason next year, but until then, Metcalf will be hosting a cooking show on The Checkdown's Instagram account entitled "Cooking with Chef Metcalf."

The first episode was live-streamed Friday at 10 p.m. ET.

Metcalf's passion for cooking was exhibited in a Players' Tribune piece in November. The former Ole Miss star said that he was headed for culinary school if a football career didn't work out.

A football career is working out quite well so far, but Metcalf said his perfect post-retirement career is heading back home to Mississippi, having a family and running his own restaurant.

The Hawks took Metcalf with the 64th overall pick in the 2019 draft.

