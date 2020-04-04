Seahawks' DK Metcalf to Host Live-Stream Cooking Show on Instagram

Seahawks' DK Metcalf to Host Live-Stream Cooking Show on InstagramApril 5, 2020
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf burst on the scene with 58 catches, 900 yards and seven touchdowns during his rookie year, helping his team go 11-5 and reach the NFC's Divisional Round.
He'll look to guide the Seahawks deeper into the postseason next year, but until then, Metcalf will be hosting a cooking show on The Checkdown's Instagram account entitled "Cooking with Chef Metcalf."
The first episode was live-streamed Friday at 10 p.m. ET.
Metcalf's passion for cooking was exhibited in a Players' Tribune piece in November. The former Ole Miss star said that he was headed for culinary school if a football career didn't work out.
A football career is working out quite well so far, but Metcalf said his perfect post-retirement career is heading back home to Mississippi, having a family and running his own restaurant.
The Hawks took Metcalf with the 64th overall pick in the 2019 draft.
