Jerome Bettis' TD Gives Steelers Win vs. Ed Reed, Ravens in B/R Madden GOAT Sim

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens rivalry typically features hard-hitting, low-scoring football, and that turned out to be the case Saturday in the B/R Madden GOAT Sim Tournament, as Pittsburgh held off Baltimore 17-10.

The tournament is a 32-team competition simulated on Madden NFL 20, with each team's greatest historical players grouped together to represent their franchise's all-time squad.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson found wide receiver Torrey Smith for 44 yards to set up the opening score in the first quarter:

The Steelers immediately bounced back, though, when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger found former teammate Antonio Brown for a 27-yard touchdown despite taking a massive hit from Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis:

Lewis would come up big on another defensive play, though, forcing a Heath Miller fumble, which Ravens safety Ed Reed collected.

Both teams then traded field goals, but the Steelers got the win after a late drive ended with a Jerome Bettis 15-yard score.

The Ravens did have a chance to keep the game alive after getting the ball back down 17-10 at their 23-yard line.

A long Jackson scramble brought the ball just outside the red zone, but he fumbled at the Steelers' 23, turning the ball over.

Bettis ran out the clock to seal the game.

The Steelers have moved on to the quarterfinals, where they'll face the winner of the matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

The Jags-Titans game is Monday at 8 p.m. ET on B/R's Twitch.