Video: Ex-Georgia QB Jake Fromm Holds 'Self-Made' Pro Day Ahead of NFL Draft

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm held a "self-made Pro Day" ahead of the 2020 NFL draft.

QB Country, a quarterback training and development program, posted highlights from the session in early March on Friday:

The Georgia Pro Day, which was scheduled for March 18, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fromm was attempting to use the pre-draft process to separate himself amid a crowded group of second-tier quarterback prospects in the 2020 draft class.

After LSU's Joe Burrow and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, there's a logjam of signal-callers trying to prove they belong inside the first round. It's a group that includes Fromm, Jordan Love (Utah State), Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma), Justin Herbert (Oregon) and Jacob Eason (Washington).

"I think I have the arm strength and the ability to make every single throw I need to in the professional football league," Fromm told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. "So, I'm going to go out and not try to prove anything. I'm going to go out there and be me and throw the ball around the best I can."

He completed 63.3 percent of his attempts for 8,236 yards with 78 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 43 games across three years with the Bulldogs.

Fromm should come off the board somewhere within the first three rounds, and potentially even in Round 1, when the draft takes place from April 23-25.