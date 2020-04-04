2020 NHL Mock Draft: Full Round 1 Projections for Every Team

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

This year's NHL draft will likely be different from most because of the coronavirus pandemic that has created uncertainty across the sports world.

With the league suspended, the NHL postponed the draft lottery, which was scheduled to take place Thursday, as well as the draft, which was set to take place June 26-27 in Montreal. And it's still unclear whether the 2019-20 season will resume.

As for the draft, that leaves uncertainty about when and where the event will take place.

At some point, though, hockey will return, and there are plenty of talented young players ready to enter the NHL and begin their professional careers. The first round of the draft will feature plenty of future stars who could quickly make impacts in the league.

Here's a mock draft predicting how this year's first round could go.

NHL Mock Draft, 1st Round

1. Detroit: Alexis Lafreniere, LW, Rimouski (QMJHL)

2. Ottawa: Tim Stutzle, C/LW, Adler Mannheim (DNL U20)

3. Ottawa (via San Jose): Quinton Byfield, C, Sudbury (OHL)

4. Los Angeles: Cole Perfetti, C/LW, Saginaw (OHL)

5. Anaheim: Marco Rossi, C, Ottawa (OHL)

6. New Jersey: Alexander Holtz, RW, Djurgardens (SHL)

7. Buffalo: Jamie Drysdale, RHD, Erie (OHL)

8. Montreal: Lucas Raymond, RW, Frolunda (SHL)

9. Chicago: Anton Lundell, C, HIFK (Liiga)

10. New Jersey (via Arizona): Yaroslav Askarov, G, Ska-Varyagi (MHL)

11. Minnesota: Connor Zary, C, Kamloops (WHL)

12. Winnipeg: Jake Sanderson, LHD, USA U18 (NTDP)

13. N.Y. Rangers: Dylan Holloway, C, University of Wisconsin

14. Florida: Noel Gunler, LW, Lulea (SHL)

15. Columbus: Lukas Cormier, LHD, Charlottetown (QMJHL)

16. Calgary: Dawson Mercer, RW, Drummondville (QMJHL)

17. New Jersey (via Vancouver): Jeremie Poirier, LHD, Saint John (QMJHL)

18. Nashville: Jack Quinn, RW/LW, Ottawa (OHL)

19. Carolina (via Toronto): Rodion Amirov, Tolpar Ufa (MHL)

20. Edmonton: Jacob Perreault, C, Sarnia (OHL)

21. Ottawa (via N.Y. Islanders): Braden Schneider, RHD, Brandon (WHL)

22. Dallas: Jan Mysak, C, Hamilton (OHL)

23. N.Y. Rangers (via Carolina): Mavrik Bourque, C, Shawinigan (QMJHL)

24. Minnesota (via Pittsburgh): Emil Andrae, LHD, HV71 J20 (SHL)

25. Philadelphia: Hendrix Lapierre, C, Chicoutimi (QMJHL)

26. San Jose (via Tampa Bay): Roni Hirvonen, C, Assat (SM-Liiga)

27. Colorado: Zion Nybeck, RW, HV71 J20 (SHL)

28. Vegas: Antonio Stranges, C/LW, London (OHL)

29. Washington: Vasili Ponomaryov, C, Shawinigan (QMJHL)

30. St. Louis: Thomas Bordeleau, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

31. Anaheim (via Boston): Kaiden Guhle, LHD, Prince Albert (WHL)

Although the Detroit Red Wings had the worst record in the NHL when the league was suspended, the Ottawa Senators could be the team that makes the biggest splash near the top of this year's draft.

Not only does Ottawa have the second-worst record in the league, but it also owns the selection of the San Jose Sharks, who have the third-worst mark. Depending on how the draft lottery unfolds, it's possible the Senators could end up with the top two picks.

Even if that doesn't happen, Ottawa should have two early picks, which it can use to shape the future of the franchise. The Red Wings currently have an 18.5 percent chance to land the No. 1 pick in the lottery, while the Senators' two picks have 13.5 and 11.5 percent chances, respectively.

Ottawa may be 25-34-12, but it already has some young players who could be building blocks for future seasons.

Left winger Brady Tkachuk leads the Senators with 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) in 71 games. The 20-year-old was Ottawa's first-round pick in 2018, getting selected with the No. 4 overall pick, and he was set to surpass his points total from his rookie season (45 in 2018-19) before play was suspended.

Right winger Connor Brown (43 points), left winger Anthony Duclair (40) and defenseman Thomas Chabot (39) are all talented players aged 26 or younger on the Senators' roster, while goalie Marcus Hogberg also looks set to have a bright future.

Ottawa should add to that core in the draft, which could help it to soon get back to winning ways. The Senators haven't reached the playoffs since the 2016-17 season, when they lost in seven games to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Eastern Conference Final.

If the Senators land the No. 1 pick, they would likely draft left winger Alexis Lafreniere, the top player in this year's draft class. Not only is he an exceptional talent, but he's from Saint-Eustache, which is less than two hours away from Ottawa, so he would likely be glad to stay relatively close to home.

Center Quinton Byfield and forward Tim Stutzle are two of the other top players in the class, and Ottawa would likely target one, or both, depending on where it is selecting. If it decides to add to its defense, then Jamie Drysdale could be under consideration.

The Senators not only have the two early first-round picks, but they will also have a third selection later in the round. They own the New York Islanders' first-round selection following the trade for Jean-Gabriel Pageau and that is currently the No. 21 pick.

With all these selections, Ottawa will have some important decisions to make in order to avoid compounding the organization's recent misery.