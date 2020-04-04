NFL Draft 2020: Selection Order, Odds and Latest Mocks for Prospects to Watch

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The show must go on.

Even as the rest of the sports world remains at a standstill, the 2020 NFL draft is still scheduled to be held from April 23 to April 25. There are logistical hurdles for front offices to clear, but for fans planning to watch the event from home, it might function as something close to business as usual.

That means there are mock drafts everywhere you look, wagering opportunities and, as always, top prospects who could shape the entire selection process.

We're here to get you up to speed on all of the above, by laying out the selection order, running through some prop bets (courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook) and finally examining some expert mocks to see where these draft-shaping prospects are projected to land.

2020 NFL Selection Order



1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Washington Redskins

3. Detroit Lions

4. New York Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns

11. New York Jets

12. Las Vegas Raiders

13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis Colts)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers)

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams)

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo Bills)

23. New England Patriots

24. New Orleans Saints

25. Minnesota Vikings

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans)

27. Seattle Seahawks

28. Baltimore Ravens

29. Tennessee Titans

30. Green Bay Packers

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

NFL Draft Prop Odds

Which Team Will Draft Tua Tagovailoa?

Miami Dolphins: +100

Detroit Lions: +120

Los Angeles Chargers: +400

Cincinnati Bengals: +2000

How Many QBs Will Be Taken in First Round?

Over 4.0: -190

Under 4.0: +160

How Many WRs Will Be Taken in First Round?

Over 6.5: +195

Under 6.5: -245

Which WR Will Be Drafted First?

Jerry Jeudy: -130

CeeDee Lamb: +120

Henry Ruggs III: +600

Tee Higgins: +5000

Expert Predictions for Prospects To Watch

Jeff Okudah Heading To Detroit?

With Ohio State edge-rusher Chase Young an apparent lock to Washington at No. 2, his Buckeyes teammate, cornerback Jeff Okudah, is the top defensive prospect to have some uncertainty regarding his landing spot.

The Lions are a logical choice, as they traded away star cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles in March. B/R's Matt Miller sees Okudah landing in Detroit at No. 3 overall in his latest mock, but he has heard the selection number could change—even if the destination doesn't.

"The clear expectation from inside sources around the league is that the Lions would love to slide back to No. 5 or No. 6 overall and still get a cornerback like Ohio State's Jeff Okudah," Miller reported.

Okudah is a cut above the other corners in this class and has the size, speed, physicality and skills to be a shutdown defender. Detroit needs that kind of help, but it will have to juggle whether that's worth the third overall pick.

Tristan Wirfs Will Be First Offensive Tackle Taken?

The top tier of this offensive tackle class is crowded, which could impact the draft order in a few ways.

For starters, it's quite possible that the prospect slotted atop the position differs from one team to the next. This could also mean clubs either feel confident they can address the position later, or that one being selected could spark a run of picks at the position.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Iowa's Tristan Wirfs as the first offensive tackle off the board at the No. 8 pick to Arizona.

"I like the fit with Wirfs, who was predominantly a right tackle in college," Kiper wrote. "He's a load in the run game and has great feet in pass protection. Arizona must protect quarterback Kyler Murray, who was sacked 48 times last season, tied for most in the league."

After Wirfs, Louisville's Mekhi Becton, who raised his stock at the combine with a 5.1-second 40-year dash at 364 pounds, is next to go at No. 10 to Cleveland in Kiper's mock. Alabama's Jedrick Wills Jr. (No. 11 to the New York Jets), Georgia's Andrew Thomas (No. 14 to Tampa Bay), Houston's Josh Jones (No. 26 to Miami) and Boise State's Ezra Cleveland (No. 29 to Tennessee) comprise the rest of the first-round tackle group.

Uncertainty at QB Behind Joe Burrow?

While Joe Burrow is the consensus choice to land in Cincinnati as the first overall pick, the quarterback pecking order is getting tougher to decipher behind the Heisman Trophy winner.

This likely hinges on two teams: the Dolphins and Chargers, who draft fifth and sixth, respectively. Both have long-term voids to fill at the position and the opportunity to address them now. But which QB will scratch those itches?

Most mocks link Miami to Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, but Miller reported that's not at all set in stone.

"I'm told by multiple league sources that the Dolphins aren't convinced Tua is the best option and could instead target Oregon's Justin Herbert," Miller wrote.

That's an interesting nugget on its own, but it grows even more fascinating when compared to the latest mock draft from ESPN's Todd McShay, who keeps Tagovailoa at No. 5, then has Utah State's Jordan Love landing in L.A. at No. 6 with Herbert dropping to Jacksonville at No. 9. Miller's report also noted "one very well-connected scout mentioned that Jordan Love is a name to watch [at No. 6]."

It's all clear as mud, then, right? This should be fun to watch.