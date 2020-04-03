Rangers' K'Andre Miller Called Racial Slur in Zoom Hijacking; Team Investigating

Rangers' K'Andre Miller Called Racial Slur in Zoom Hijacking; Team InvestigatingApril 3, 2020
A Zoom call between New York Rangers prospect K'Andre Miller and 500 Rangers fans turned ugly when an unknown person abused the chat function to repeatedly direct a racial slur at the 20-year-old.
The Rangers released the following statement on the incident:
The NHL soon followed suit:
The Rangers took the defenseman 22nd overall in the 2018 NHL draft. He played college hockey for the University of Wisconsin from 2018-2020 and played for Team USA at the 2019 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.
Miller signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Rangers on March 14, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of lohud.com.
