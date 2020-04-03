Rangers' K'Andre Miller Called Racial Slur in Zoom Hijacking; Team Investigating

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 3, 2020

DALLAS, TX - JUNE 22: K'Andre Miller poses after being selected twenty-second overall by the New York Rangers during the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft at American Airlines Center on June 22, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

A Zoom call between New York Rangers prospect K'Andre Miller and 500 Rangers fans turned ugly when an unknown person abused the chat function to repeatedly direct a racial slur at the 20-year-old.

The Rangers released the following statement on the incident:

The NHL soon followed suit:

The Rangers took the defenseman 22nd overall in the 2018 NHL draft. He played college hockey for the University of Wisconsin from 2018-2020 and played for Team USA at the 2019 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

Miller signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Rangers on March 14, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of lohud.com.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

Related

    Rangers and NHL release statements in support of K’Andre Miller

    New York Rangers logo
    New York Rangers

    Rangers and NHL release statements in support of K’Andre Miller

    ThemeGrill
    via Forever Blueshirts: A site for New York Rangers fanatics

    Hospital For Special Surgery Receives Much Needed Assist from Artemiy Panarin

    New York Rangers logo
    New York Rangers

    Hospital For Special Surgery Receives Much Needed Assist from Artemiy Panarin

    Blueshirt Banter
    via Blueshirt Banter

    Henrik Lundqvist’s Rangers end is hard to digest

    New York Rangers logo
    New York Rangers

    Henrik Lundqvist’s Rangers end is hard to digest

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    NHL Rumors: Oilers, Rangers, Blue Jackets, College Free Agents, More

    New York Rangers logo
    New York Rangers

    NHL Rumors: Oilers, Rangers, Blue Jackets, College Free Agents, More

    Jim Parsons
    via The Hockey Writers