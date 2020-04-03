Kurt Warner, Rams Hang on to Beat Terrell Owens, 49ers in B/R Madden GOAT Sim

JOHN GAPS III/Associated Press

The greatest Los Angeles Rams roster of all time pulled out the franchise's most iconic play to capture the NFC West title over the San Francisco 49ers with a 14-7 victory in Bleacher Report's Madden 20 GOAT Simulation tournament.

With time expiring in the fourth quarter, and the Niners driving down by seven, the Rams tackled tight end George Kittle at the 4-yard line, avoiding overtime and clinching the division crown in regulation. It was hard not to think of linebacker Mike Jones' tackle of Tennessee Titans receiver Kevin Dyson near the goal line to clinch Super Bowl XXXIV.

It's a massive upset for San Francisco, which was considered the favorite to win the tournament at the onset. Somehow, an offense boasting Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Terrell Owens, Kittle and Frank Gore was no match for the Rams defense.

Los Angeles quarterback Kurt Warner passed for 186 yards and two touchdowns, while Montana finished with 197 yards and one score.

The Niners didn't even get on the board until the start of the fourth quarter when Montana hit Owens in the end zone from four yards out.

Up next, the Rams will take on the winner of the NFC East title game between the Washington Redskins and New York Giants. The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the Elite Eight earlier Friday with an overtime victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.