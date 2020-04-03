Kurt Warner, Rams Hang on to Beat Terrell Owens, 49ers in B/R Madden GOAT Sim

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 3, 2020

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kevin Dyson (87) tries but fails to get the ball into the end zone as he is tackled by St. Louis Rams' Mike Jones on the final play of Super Bowl XXXIV on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2000, in Atlanta. The Rams won 23-16. (AP Photo/John Gaps III)
JOHN GAPS III/Associated Press

The greatest Los Angeles Rams roster of all time pulled out the franchise's most iconic play to capture the NFC West title over the San Francisco 49ers with a 14-7 victory in Bleacher Report's Madden 20 GOAT Simulation tournament. 

With time expiring in the fourth quarter, and the Niners driving down by seven, the Rams tackled tight end George Kittle at the 4-yard line, avoiding overtime and clinching the division crown in regulation. It was hard not to think of linebacker Mike Jones' tackle of Tennessee Titans receiver Kevin Dyson near the goal line to clinch Super Bowl XXXIV. 

It's a massive upset for San Francisco, which was considered the favorite to win the tournament at the onset. Somehow, an offense boasting Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Terrell Owens, Kittle and Frank Gore was no match for the Rams defense. 

Los Angeles quarterback Kurt Warner passed for 186 yards and two touchdowns, while Montana finished with 197 yards and one score. 

The Niners didn't even get on the board until the start of the fourth quarter when Montana hit Owens in the end zone from four yards out. 

Video Play Button

Up next, the Rams will take on the winner of the NFC East title game between the Washington Redskins and New York Giants. The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the Elite Eight earlier Friday with an overtime victory against the Los Angeles Chargers. 

Related

    Rams Hold Off 49ers in #BRGOATSim

    LA grabs the win against Niners to advance to the next round.

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rams Hold Off 49ers in #BRGOATSim

    Twitch.tv
    via Twitch.tv

    Chiefs Take Down Chargers in #BRGOATSim

    💪 Mahomes tosses 2 TDs 💨 Larry Johnson has 31-yd walk-off TD 🍿 Chiefs advance to next round

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chiefs Take Down Chargers in #BRGOATSim

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Bears Have Open QB Competition

    Bears GM has told Trubisky and Foles they will both have an opportunity to compete for starting job

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bears Have Open QB Competition

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL’s Virtual Draft Details

    • EA Sports making sims of players on stage • prospects will choose HS football teams to receive $2,500 grants

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL’s Virtual Draft Details

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report