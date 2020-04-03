Derek Wolfe Believes Ravens Have NFL's Best D-Line: 'We Can Break Records'

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens finished with the NFL's best regular-season record at 14-2 last year, and they may return stronger in 2020 after some key offseason additions that include defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe.

Wolfe, who was on the Denver Broncos from 2012-2019, spoke with reporters on a conference call Friday and expressed optimism about Baltimore's defensive line.

"We're going to have the best defensive line in the league, for sure," Wolfe said per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "We can break records."

He also noted how the Ravens' defense can shut the door early if the offense, led by NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, can open a double-digit lead.

"When it comes to our offense getting us up by 10, 20 points a game, it's going to get ugly for these quarterbacks," Wolfe remarked.

Wolfe landed a one-year, $3 million deal with Baltimore and said that the opportunity to join a strong contender like the Ravens trumped any concerns over money.

"I was like, 'Yes,'" Wolfe said when he heard his agent was on the phone with the Ravens in March.

"I don't care about the money at this point. I just want to get on that team. I feel like I can come in there, prove myself, and they'll extend me and I'll be part of the organization for more than one year. That was my goal."

Baltimore's defense allowed the third-fewest points per game last season. Many of the players on that unit are back in 2020, including safety Chuck Clark, linebacker Matt Judon and cornerback Jimmy Smith.

With Campbell and Wolfe in the mix, the Ravens have the potential to lead the league in scoring defense in 2020.

The Ravens are listed at 8-1 to win the Super Bowl at Caesars Sportsbook. That puts them third on the ledger behind the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and runner-up San Francisco 49ers.