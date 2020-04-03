Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Walk Off with OT Win vs. Chargers in B/R Madden GOAT Sim

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs are moving on in Bleacher Report's Madden 20 GOAT simulation tournament after a 23-17 overtime victory against the host Los Angeles Chargers.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led an epic comeback down the stretch to keep K.C. alive before executing a perfect drive in overtime that ended with a game-winning 31-yard touchdown run from Larry Johnson.

With the Chiefs down 14-10 with four minutes to play, Mahomes marched down the field and found tight end Tony Gonzalez in the end zone for a one-yard touchdown pass, helping to put Kansas City up 17-14 with 1:29 remaining in the fourth quarter.

That was nearly too much time for Los Angeles, which was able to kick a 27-yard field goal for the tie with seven seconds left.

Unfortunately for the Chargers, Mahomes got the ball back to start overtime and quickly pushed his team into L.A. territory in less than a minute to set up Johnson's game-winning run.

The 2018 MVP finished 23-of-26 passing with 229 yards and two touchdowns. Philip Rivers, who started for the Chargers, was able to keep pace with 229 yards and two touchdowns on 21 completions.

In one of the more evenly matched games of the simulation so far, it was the Chiefs taking the AFC West title.

Up next, K.C. will face the winner of the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills as the AFC East looks to crown its champion.