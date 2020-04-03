Report: NFL May Move 2024 Super Bowl from New Orleans Due to 17-Game Schedule

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

If the NFL regular season gets extended to 17 games, Super Bowl LVIII may have to be moved out of New Orleans because of a schedule conflict.

Per ESPN's Mike Triplett, the 2024 Super Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome would overlap with Mardi Gras in the city with an extra week of regular-season games.

In May 2018, the NFL announced two Super Bowl locations with New Orleans awarded the game in 2024. The game is scheduled to take place on Feb. 4, 2024, but Triplett noted that date would be pushed back one week to accommodate an additional regular-season game.

Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans run for approximately two weeks leading up to Fat Tuesday, which will be on Feb. 13 the year that the Super Bowl is scheduled to be in the city.

Triplett did note the "most likely scenario" is that the NFL will grant New Orleans the Super Bowl in 2025, but the league is also considering trying to keep the Feb. 4 date in 2024.

One feature in the new collective bargaining agreement ratified by the NFL Players Association last month is the adoption of a 17-game regular season, which can't be implemented until 2021 at the earliest.

New Orleans has hosted the second-most Super Bowls in history (10), trailing only the 11 in the Miami metropolitan area.