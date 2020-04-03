Rex Ryan Apologizes for Calling Cowboys' Amari Cooper a 'Turd'

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

NFL analyst Rex Ryan apologized for comments he made about Amari Cooper on Friday.

Ryan appeared on SportsCenter to clarify what he meant after referring to the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver as a "turd."

Earlier in the day on Get Up, Ryan used the derogatory term while talking about why he believes the Cowboys overpaid to re-sign Cooper.

"To me, this is the biggest disappearing act in the National Football League," Ryan said. "He doesn't show up on the road, he doesn't show up—when the competition's good, when he's up against the top corners, that guy disappears. ... I wouldn't have paid this turd. No way in hell would I have paid this guy."

The Cowboys gave Cooper the richest deal for a wide receiver in NFL history last month when he signed for $100 million ($60 million guaranteed) over five years.

Cooper was one of Dallas' key free agents this offseason. Dak Prescott was given the franchise tag to ensure he didn't hit the market after the two sides couldn't agree to a long-term deal.

Byron Jones left to sign a five-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. Robert Quinn, who led the team with 11.5 sacks in 2019, signed with the Chicago Bears.

Since being acquired by the Cowboys from the Oakland Raiders in Oct. 2018, Cooper has been an essential part of the offense. The Alabama alum had a career-high 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He's posted more than 1,000 receiving yards in four of his first five NFL seasons.